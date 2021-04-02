The time is upon us! Garden centers are beginning to burst at the seams with colorful annuals, perennials, shrubs and an array of vegetable transplants. Local plant sales are lined up for nearly every weekend this month. Seed gardeners are hardening off their transplants, or even cautiously planting them and keeping an eye on the forecasted temperatures for the next two weeks. The warm weather we have had makes it very tempting to proceed with planting, but one cold night can do a lot of damage.
I find the hardest part of selecting plants is sticking to a plan. Have a clear idea of what plant is well suited for an exact destination in your landscape. Consider its space, light, soil and moisture requirements. Too often, gardeners select what looks pretty without considering much else. Be realistic about the amount of planting you can achieve once you arrive home. I am the proud owner of a collection of perennials that are not so patiently awaiting installation in my landscape. There is a fantastic online factsheet, HGIC 1050, Site Considerations When Selecting Plants, that provides thorough guidance.
Resist the temptation to raid the sale racks, or at the very least, look over those discounted plants very carefully. The last thing you want to do is bring home a pest or disease problem. That makes for a very expensive discount purchase. Out of bloom plants, or those past their season of interest, are the main exception to this rule. For instance, perennials that have completed blooming but are otherwise healthy can be a good find on a sale rack.
Look for plants that are well-rooted but not pot-bound. It is worth the time to look at the roots on a tree or shrub. Circling roots can eventually girdle, or choke out, a woody plant. Trees and shrubs that were planted too deeply in the pot will have issues with roots growing above the root flare. The root flare (the point where the trunk widens into large, spreading roots) should be located right at the soil surface. Pot-bound or deeply planted shrubs will require root pruning. Check annuals and vegetable transplants closely for insect pests like aphids or whiteflies. The foliage should be green and healthy, without yellowing or spotting.
Speaking of finding plants, the Lakelands Master Gardeners' plant sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at 808 S. Emerald Road. They will have a wide selection, including native plants and pollinator favorites.
