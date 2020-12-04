The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of supply chains, in one way or another. Low availability of toilet paper, printer cartridges, even appliances all affected my household. And those that regularly garden from seed might have noticed favorite varieties were impossible to find. Even if we should not expect a similar problem in 2021, go ahead and start placing your seed orders now.
Most of the mail-order seed houses switch to their new product offerings between Thanksgiving and the middle of December. That means the companies will be aiming to be fully stocked and ready to go. However, some seed crops will still be coming in and predicted supplies may be unavailable. Early orders get handled first and are more likely to get fulfilled in case of a shortage.
Before placing an order, check stock of any seed still on hand from this past season. A quick germination test can be performed to see if the seed is still viable. Even when stored properly, in a cool dry location, seeds of certain crops can be shorter lived than others. To test germination, place 10 seeds on a moist paper towel in a plastic bag and place the bag in a warm, dark location. Check every other day for signs of germination, with most vegetable and annual seeds germinating within 7–10 days. If the germination rate is 7/10 (70%) or less replace that packet for the next season. Keep in mind that some seeds require light to germinate, and those will need to be placed in a bright location. Consult the packet to determine if light is required. Sometimes the packet will simply state “do not cover seeds.”
Choosing which cultivars to grow is always the hardest but most exciting part of planning next year’s garden. It is common for home gardeners to want to avoid GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) seed. Rest assured any retail seed packet is always non-GMO as it is illegal to sell GMO seed to home gardeners. Consider the number of seeds offered in each packet versus the number of plants wanted. Partner up with a friend or neighbor to share or trade with when the quantity of seeds in a packet is more than you need. If the varieties are unfamiliar choose the “customer favorite” or an “AAS Winner.” AAS (All-America Selections) is a nationwide trial program that tests newer cultivars against industry standards. AAS winners have proven to be outstanding and reliable. Search Clemson’s HGIC website for the crop you are considering. Many of the HGIC factsheets list popular cultivars to consider along with crop timing and important cultivation guidelines. Clemson has also developed a list of seed and plant suppliers that is available on SCgrower.com in the “Resources” column to the right side of the page.
