I had originally planned to write about this topic for mid-March, but Abbeville Extension agent Adam Gore gave me a heads up for this year.
It turns out, those in the know for turf are recommending an earlier start than usual for an important weed management task. Traditionally, preemergence herbicides have been suggested to be applied by March 15 for the Upstate area of South Carolina. Still, in recent years, some weedy grass species have been observed germinating much earlier, so it may be in a homeowner’s interest to apply earlier.
Preemergence herbicides work by inhibiting the growth and development of weed seeds. This sort of product lessens future weed populations in the lawn. Always thoroughly read and follow the label of any herbicide or other pesticide. Granular preemergence herbicides need to be watered in after they are applied. Around ¼ inch of water does the job, or if you don’t have a sprinkler or irrigation system, a nice steady rain. The herbicide label will indicate the rate of application and any necessary precautions. Do not apply a preemergence herbicide if you plan to seed or sod your lawn this spring. Do not apply a weed and feed right now either, as it is not yet time to fertilize warm season lawns. Timing and rate of application are crucial when it comes to feeding your lawn. The Clemson HGIC website has yearly maintenance schedules for the different turf species common to South Carolina. Local county agents are available to assist in recommending the best product for your location and situation.
However, it should be stressed that most of the weed issues found in home lawns are caused by improper care. A healthy lawn leaves less opportunity for weed infestations to take hold. Proper watering, mowing, soil testing, and fertilization can reduce the need to use herbicides. These seem like easy little things, but they are done incorrectly all of the time. Unfortunately, I am as guilty as the next person when it comes to neglecting the lawn. Watering too frequently and in small amounts will cause turf to form shallow roots and be less drought tolerant. Cutting the grass too short can stress the lawn and leave gaps for weeds. A dull blade on the mower leaves grass blades frayed and weakens the plant or invites disease. For more information on lawn care, including irrigation, fertilizer application, or mowing lawns, visit HGIC.clemson.edu.
The Lakelands Master Gardeners will host a series of “Ask a Master Gardener” Zoom meetings on Thursdays this spring. Join them from noon to 1 p.m. starting March 11 through May 13. Bring your questions, or just follow along as they chat about common garden activities. The link to register will be available on our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension.
County agents and staff are available to assist clients through telephone, email, and virtual platforms. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office is accepting soil samples, for electronic payment only, via a drop box outside the office at 105 N. University St. Complete the soil form, attach it to your soil bag and drop both into the box. We will contact you for electronic payment over the phone. No cash or check payments can be accepted in the drop box. Alternately, you can mail your sample, soil form and check or money order directly to the lab address on the form. Call 864-223-3264 with soil sample questions.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.