Majestic, graceful and apparently always ravenous, deer are simply unavoidable for most of us. To be fair, the animals that nibble in our gardens are not aware of our purposes and cultivation. They are just going about the business of survival in an ever-developing landscape. But, oh, is it frustrating to discover a whole row of lettuces with a bite taken from the center of each!
There are some deer-resistant plants for home gardens. These species will have characteristics that make them less palatable, like resins, hairs, or a pungent fragrance. However, young animals will learn by tasting first, and deer will eat just about anything if they are hungry enough. Deer-resistant plants are a choice of last resort more than deer-proof specimens. Repellants can help deter deer, but they are not rain-fast, and often the animals get accustomed to the product. The only thing that will consistently keep deer from eating something is physical exclusion, as in a 10-foot fence, netting, or mesh enclosures. At the Park Seed trial gardens, we resorted to using pea fencing covered with bird netting to keep the deer out of the lettuce row trials.
Oddly enough, I’ve recently heard of individuals feeding deer to encourage them into their yard purposely. Although I’m sure that this is being done out of affection for the animals, it is not in anyone’s best interest, man or beast. Deer corn is like junk food for deer and can cause severe health issues, even leading to death. Feeding sites cause many animals to gather together and create opportunities to spread diseases between the animals who would have normally foraged alone or in very small groups. Feeding deer in a residential setting can cause them to lose their natural wariness and become accustomed to people, cars and barking dogs. It’s also not very neighborly to invite plant devouring critters into the neighborhood to make appetizers or desserts of everyone’s cultivated plants. So, let deer forage as they naturally would so they can eat a wide variety of plant material and so they can keep a healthy fear of humans.
The Piedmont Technical College Horticulture Program is having its plant sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The virtual Ask a Master Gardener series continues each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration information is available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension/events/. Find more events on the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page, facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/.
County agents and staff are available to assist clients through telephone, email and virtual platforms. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office is accepting soil samples, for electronic payment only, via a drop box outside the office at 105 N. University St. Complete the soil form, attach it to your soil bag and drop both into the box. We will contact you for electronic payment over the phone. No cash or check payments can be accepted in the drop box! Alternately, you may mail your sample, soil form and check or money order directly to the lab address on the form. Call 864-223-3264 with soil sample questions. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.