Though it is nearly synonymous with Italian cuisine, common basil (Ocimum basilicum) is thought to have originated in the tropics of Asia and brought to the Mediterranean via trade with the middle east.
I wish I could thank the individual who first thought to pair the herb with a lovely tomato sauce. Indeed, basil is appreciated across many cuisines and cultures.
Basil is in the mint family, and, like most of its cousins, it is easy to grow from seeds or cuttings. It grows best in full sun, in moist but well-drained soil. Like most herbs, basil isn’t a very heavy feeder and doesn’t require frequent fertilizer applications. The spicy aromatic compounds that make basil desirable to humans make it less attractive to deer and insect pests. If you leave some stems to produce flowers, the bees and other pollinators will visit basil. Basil is also easy to grow indoors in a sunny window. For recipes and information on growing basil, see the online factsheets at HGIC.Clemson.edu.
There are many cultivars of basil to choose from, with varying leaf sizes, habits, flavors and colors. The classic basil for Italian cuisine is the Genovese type, but with pestos and stir-fries, why not try a variety of cultivars? A purple basil, like Red Rubin, can add color to salads and freshly made dressings. Bush, or Greek types (Ocimum basilicum var. minimum), have smaller leaves and a compact habit somewhat resembling a miniature boxwood. At the other extreme are cultivars like Tuscany, a lettuce-leaf type that produces 3- to 5-inch long leaves. Recent breeding has also made disease-resistant cultivars available. Prospera and Rutgers Obsession DMR, for instance, are cultivars that resist powdery mildew and Fusarium.
While most basils are cultivars of the common basil, there are several additional species of basil and hybrids that are commonly grown. These might have more robust flavors of clove, camphor, or lemon than the common basil. African Blue basil (Ocimum kilimandscharicum X basilicum) is a sterile hybrid with purple and green leaves. It is planted around Uptown Greenwood by city horticulture staff for its ability to attract pollinators. Because the hybrid does not produce viable seed, African blue basil is propagated via cuttings.
Greenwood County 4-H is hosting a Tomato Project. Youth ages 5-18 will receive two tomato plants, instructions and a record book. Contact Lucy Charping at lucyw@clemson.edu to register by May 7. The virtual Ask a Master Gardener series is winding down with two more sessions, Thursday and May 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration information is available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension/events/. Find more events on the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page, facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/.
County agents and staff are available to assist clients through telephone, email, and virtual platforms. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office is accepting soil samples, for electronic payment only, via a drop box outside the office at 105 N. University St. Complete the soil form, attach it to your soil bag and drop both into the box.
We will contact you for electronic payment over the phone. No cash or check payments can be accepted in the drop box. Alternately, you can mail your sample, soil form and check or money order directly to the lab address on the form. Call 864-223-3264 with soil sample questions. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.