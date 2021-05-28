Now that summer weather seems to have arrived, you might notice your plants looking a little heat stressed. Often in the late afternoon, plants will look droopy as they transpire faster than they can take in water. The water vapor exits the leaves and creates a pulling force all the way to the roots as they search for moisture. In the heat of the day, transpiration moves quickly and doesn’t allow for the cells in the leaves to plump up with water. The dehydrated cells cannot keep the leaves and stems erect.
To keep plants perky, be sure they are receiving adequate moisture to support their growth. Provide about an inch of water per week for most landscape plants or enough water to moisten the ground down to 4 to 6 inches deep. The HGIC factsheet, Watering Lawns, is a great resource that describes how to calibrate sprinklers. It’s better to water deeply and less frequently to encourage root growth. The best time to water is early in the morning. At this time of day, the water absorbs into the soil with less moisture lost to evaporation, and the leaves dry as the sun first comes up. Keep in mind that extremely drought-tolerant plants can be prone to fungal diseases if kept too moist. Plant things with similar water requirements together. Of course, anything newly planted will need more water and monitoring until it is well established.
One way to keep plants hydrated is to mulch the soil around them. A 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch will keep plant roots cooler and help conserve soil moisture. Pine straw, shredded hardwood, bark, and other mulches consisting of organic matter will decompose over time into the soil. Incorporating organic matter is also a good way to increase the moisture retention of the soil. Mulch also helps keep weeds from becoming established and competing with your plants for the moisture and nutrients in the soil. Gravel and stone mulches can reflect sunlight and, in turn, increase the temperature around your plants.
Some plants are particularly sensitive to the heat of the afternoon sun. Often plants will be listed as appropriate for growing in part shade when truly they do best with afternoon shade. Bigleaf hydrangea, azalea, peony, honeysuckle, phlox, lamb’s ears and many others prefer plenty of morning light and a respite from the afternoon intensity of the sun. If you have plants that seem to fare just fine until mid to late afternoon, consider relocating them to a location with some afternoon shade. Alternately, a strategically placed trellis or piece of garden art might provide just enough respite from the sun’s rays. Container-grown plants may be especially sensitive to heat stress because of the limited soil volume in the container. Darker colored pots also tend to absorb solar radiation and make the root zone of the plant warmer.
There is a new virtual class and exam option for those needing a private pesticide applicator’s license. Contact me for details. Find more events on the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page, facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/.
