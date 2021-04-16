There are parts of South Carolina that feel like a jungle at times, with the lush growth of vines covering everything. Wisteria and kudzu climb and overtake buildings, power poles, and other trees as if it was a post-apocalyptic landscape. It’s so commonplace that most of us don’t think much about it, but it wasn’t always this way. These introduced species found a foothold here and thrived in our climate. Chinese and Japanese wisteria were brought to the U.S. in the early 1800s and escaped cultivated uses. But the real aggressor, the vine that ate the south, kudzu, was deliberately planted to control erosion in the late 1800s to early 1900s.
Even though it seems like kudzu is swallowing us whole, it is mainly found in disturbed landscapes and abandoned open areas. Even though I do love its grape-scented bloom, kudzu is a nuisance in the home garden. One of my first client calls was from an individual struggling with kudzu invading her property from a neighboring plot. Unfortunately, there isn’t a permanent fix to such a situation, as the vine will continue to spread wherever it can access soil and sunlight. Wherever it spreads, vines can root. Kudzu hosts nitrogen-fixing bacteria, so even poor soil is not going to slow it down.
With any weed control, you have three options: exclusion, mechanical control or chemical control. Since exclusion is not practical, mechanical and chemical control techniques remain. Mechanical control would include mowing or digging up plants. Kudzu removal can require weekly mowing to remove all foliage for as much as three years before plants are killed from being unable to photosynthesize. Use caution, as kudzu can cover ditches and other hazards, making it difficult to assess your footing. A combination of mowing down the growth and applying an herbicide like glyphosate or triclopyr when new growth appears can also be effective. Always follow label instructions when using a herbicide and use caution around other desirable plants in the landscape. For older stands of kudzu, it can take several years of repeating chemical applications for complete removal. Like any weed problem, the longer it is allowed to persist, the more difficult control becomes.
The Greenwood County Farmers Market plant sale is today and Saturday. The virtual Ask a Master Gardener series continues each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration information is available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension/events/. Find more events on the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page, facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/.
