One of the most under-appreciated services of Clemson Extension is the laboratory testing services for soil testing. Not to be confused with “dirt,” soil is a complex structure of particles, nutrients, air, water and living organisms. The success of any growing endeavor starts in the soil. For $6, a client can receive a detailed soil analysis and recommendations for their specific site and crop. Whether the crop is turfgrass, blueberry bushes, or a perennial flower garden, the soil analysis will provide detailed instruction on amendments needed. Information for up to four different crops can be requested per sample. This is an excellent time of year to have your soil tested, as amendments like dolomitic lime can take three months to fully incorporate into the soil. Spring crops such as cabbage, mustard and other cool-season crops, can be transplanted into the garden in mid-February, which is now three months away.
The soil sample process has changed somewhat, with our offices currently closed to the public. The soil sample bags and instructions are available for pickup from the entrance to our office. The sample, payment and form must then be mailed directly to the laboratory by the client. Samples are not currently being collected at the county office. Detailed instructions on how to take a sample and submit it successfully are available online in HGIC factsheets. Simply search “soil sample.”
Soils in South Carolina tend to be more acidic than the optimum range for plants. The nutrients that plants need are not readily available when the pH of the soil is too low or too high. Often, the results from a soil sample will recommend applying lime to raise the pH. The recommendation will include the rate at which to apply the lime. It is important to follow the recommended rate to reach the optimum pH because too much lime is not ideal either.
One thing that improves clay soil, like what is found in our area, is to add organic matter. Compost, leaves, composted manure, mushroom compost, cover crops, mulches and other sources of organic matter add nutrients and microbial activity to your soil. This process is called soil conditioning, and it improves the texture of the soil. For more information on how to incorporate organic matter into soil, read the HGIC online factsheet, “Soil Conditioning — Establishing a Successful Gardening Foundation.” Remember: If it’s on the floor, it’s dirt, but in the garden, it’s soil!
Although our local extension office is currently closed, we are still here to serve you. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. Our Clemson Home and Garden Information Center is available online at hgic.clemson.edu. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.