March has arrived, and it’s officially time for planting spring vegetables. Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and other transplants can be set in the garden this month. Sow seeds of beets, carrots, radish, lettuce and spinach starting mid-month. These cool-season crops thrive in cooler temperatures and can handle a light frost. It is also time for the mighty potato! The potato is perhaps the most versatile vegetable in all of cuisine-dom! (Although, cauliflower is trying awfully hard lately with its attempts at pizza crusts and rice.)
There are actually two ways to start potatoes. It is possible to start plants from true seed, botanically speaking, in a similar manner to starting tomatoes from seed. But starting a new plant from a piece of a tuber is by far the most common way to grow potatoes. Confusingly enough, those tubers are called “seed potatoes.” When growing potatoes from tubers, the resulting plant is an exact clone of the parent from which the tuber was harvested. Look for certified seed potatoes to ensure you are not introducing diseases that tubers can harbor.
Potato tubers are modified underground stems. The eyes of the potato produce new shoots to form above-ground stems and growth. As the plant grows, additional soil is firmed around the stem to increase the output of tubers. This can be achieved by gradually creating hills around the plant as it grows. Alternately, plant tubers in a trench that is gradually backfilled to create the same effect. Potatoes can also be planted in a partially filled container to which soil is gradually added. An additional bonus to this method is that the container can simply be dumped over for harvest. Cut seed potatoes into pieces that each have an eye and let those pieces heal for three to five days prior to planting. Plant each piece with the eye facing upwards and cover with three inches of soil. For information on growing potatoes, including how to harvest them, see the online factsheet HGIC 1317, potato.
A webinar titled “Pollinator Conservation & Native Plants for Pollinators” will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Visit calendar.clemson.edu to register. More upcoming events are available on the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page, facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/.
County agents and staff are available to assist clients through telephone, email, and virtual platforms. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office is accepting soil samples, for electronic payment only, via a drop box outside the office at 105 N. University St. Complete the soil form, attach it to your soil bag and drop both into the box. We will contact you for electronic payment over the phone. No cash or check payments can be accepted in the drop box! Alternately, you may mail your sample, soil form, and check or money order directly to the lab address on the form. Call 864-223-3264 with soil sample questions. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will post timely information.