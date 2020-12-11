Houseplants are much more than strategically placed living décor. They can benefit mental and physical health. There are many easy-care houseplants to choose from, with plants such as pothos and succulents thriving on neglect. But when a houseplant declines it can be a frustrating scenario, especially for plants that have a special significance. Clients occasionally call in for advice about plants that had once belonged to a loved one or were received in remembrance of someone special.
The most common problem is the plant is overwatered or, as I like to put it, loved to death. Overwatering can be evident in several different ways including yellowing leaves, wilting, loss of leaves or weak growth. Unfortunately, too little water can also cause the same symptoms of wilting, loss of leaves, and weak growth. If the plant is wilting, then feel the soil for moisture before watering to determine the correct course of action. Avoid drowning a houseplant by always checking the moisture of the soil before watering to determine if water is needed. As an alternate method to feeling the soil, I was taught to lift the pot to gauge the weight since dry soil is much lighter. Research the species or contact our office for resources to determine how to provide the plant adequate moisture.
The incorrect amount of light is also a common problem. Houseplants such as schefflera, succulents, croton, ficus and others require lots of bright light and will benefit from being placed in a sunny, south-facing window. Other species such as peace lily, cast iron plant and ferns prefer to have no direct light. Too much light on such plants will cause wilting or leaf scorch.
Another problem that can be difficult to identify is ambient temperature. If houseplants start to struggle at the change of seasons, there may be issues with the placement of the plant because of heating or cooling ducts, or drafty windows. The heat from a radiator or chill from a window creates a microclimate with a temperature that is suddenly very different from the rest of the home.
Repotting can be a stressful event for a plant. Choose a pot that is just slightly larger by one or two inches in diameter. Monitor the plant closely, but do not overwater. Allow the media to dry enough to encourage roots to grow and establish the plant in the new pot. I’ve recently run into trouble after dividing and repotting a peace lily. The young offsets are doing just fine, but the larger plants are struggling because of overwatering. What is the saying, do as I say, not as I do? For more information on growing plants indoors, see the online factsheet HGIC 1450, Indoor Plants- Cleaning, fertilizing, containers & Light Requirements.
Though our local extension office is currently closed, we are still here to serve you. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. Our Clemson Home and Garden Information Center is available online at hgic.clemson.edu. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.