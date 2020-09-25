It’s time to consider what your winter roommate situation is going to be like. I’m not talking about surprise guests, although I’m sure many a home will be anxiously awaiting the return of college students for winter break. I’m talking about your tender plants. There is a 10% chance in our area of a first frost as early as Oct 17, with a 50% chance of frost by Nov 1. Consider the fate of all the tropical and lush tender growth of the plants gracing your patio.
Are there any plants that warrant the kind of commitment it takes to transition them to the indoors? I don’t know about you, but extra space is not a thing in my home. On top of that, a large spot near a window that provides enough light is just non-existent. But do not despair, as many plants can be kept from just a few overwintered cuttings.
To keep your favorite coleus, basil, sweet potato vine, begonia and others, all you need is a souvenir snippet or two. This is especially gratifying if you are short on space. Some will root in just a vase of water.
Others such as geranium, impatiens, portulaca and petunia will prefer to be stuck in some moist, sterile growing medium.
If you are really keen on success, you can use a rooting hormone product containing Indole-3-butyric acid (IBA). IBA is a plant hormone that promotes root growth. For the best success, you will need to use a small piece of plant, with two nodes. The node is the place on the stem where the leaves are attached. Depending on the species you start with, the rooting process can take two to six weeks or longer. The same basic concept applies to woody plants.
You can read more about the process for rooting cuttings of trees and shrubs online at HGIC.clemson.edu in the fact sheet 1054 “Hardwood cuttings for shrub & tree propagation.”
When I first started working in a greenhouse years ago, I couldn’t stand to discard any plant material — every seedling and clipping had potential! But I quickly, and comically, learned I could not possibly keep up with the growing potential of every plant cell. So, pick plants that are special and worth the effort to overwinter indoors, but allow the rest to make their contribution to the compost pile. After all, spring will come, and there will be local growers and nurseries to support. And of course, you will want to support the annual Master Gardener plant sale.
Speaking of supporting our local horticulture businesses, Clemson Extension has a new program, South Carolina Certified Landscape Professional.
The next self-paced, online course for industry professionals starts in January. You can find all the details online at clemson.edu/extension/scclp.
