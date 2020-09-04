Despite all of the disruptions of 2020, many of us gained an appreciation for time with family and the simpler things. We looked around our homes and yard and dug in, figuratively and literally. Even if you didn’t join in the garden rush, many Americans did. Tough times often spur on seed sales, and the pandemic completely swamped seed companies around the globe. Clemson HGIC call center saw an unprecedented number of calls for information as people tried their hand at something new.
Even HGTV has begun to bring the “G” back into the mix with the addition of “Martha Knows Best” on Friday evenings. If you haven’t seen it yet, Martha Stewart tackles garden topics on her gigantic New York estate and does phone consults with famous friends and the occasional commoner. While her advice may be anecdotal from her own experiences, it is still entertaining to watch her maintain her kingdom.
The big question remains, will all of this garden enthusiasm last? Perhaps not. Some will have encountered pests and culture problems and been frustrated by defeat. However, some percentage of newbies must have caught the gardening bug, right? You can’t help it. The satisfaction of putting in the effort and harvesting your own produce is too intoxicating.
Fortunately, if you are among those who would like to keep your garden going, right now you can find cabbage and broccoli and other fall vegetable transplants, as well as seeds for radish, beets, collards, etc., at garden centers around town. Our local growers have already been transitioning fields from summer vegetable crops to fall crops. Apples and muscadines are coming in, as the last of the peaches finish out. In September/October, it will be a great time to plant bulbs, trees and other perennials so start making your plans. If you are lucky, you know someone who needs to divide some perennials and you can score some free plants. Clemson’s HGIC fact sheet online titled “Dividing Perennials” can walk you through the process.
And if all of this pandemic gardening has really got you hooked, you might consider becoming a Master Gardener. It is more than just a way to learn a lot about gardening though, it’s a commitment to put in the time to educate others as well. If that sounds right up your alley then get in touch with me.
Before I sign off, I’ll share a story from my first week on the job. Unfortunately, I am not an expert in turf issues, and of course my first call in the office was a question about a St. Augustine lawn. Long story short, I had to phone a friend. Adam Gore in the Abbeville County Extension office saved the day and identified the problem as chinch bug damage. The tiny destructive insects caused yellow patches in the lawn. The homeowner had been using the same insecticide year after year, and that can cause insects to build up resistance. Making a change in the type of product used should do the trick. Trying a new way to get the job done seems to fit the overarching theme of 2020, huh?
Our offices are still closed, but we are still here for you. You can reach me at stomczy@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. You can also find our Home Garden Information Center online at HGIC.Clemson.edu.