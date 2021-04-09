There is still an opportunity to garden from seed for certain flowers and vegetables. Large-seeded and quick-growing species can be sown directly into the garden soil in spring after all chance of frost has passed. Zinnias, marigolds, cosmos, sunflower, beans, corn, cucumber and squash are good candidates for sowing in the garden. For other crops, such as tomatoes, peppers, begonias, petunias, and others, transplants are the best bet for success this season at this point in spring.
Zinnias, cosmos and sunflowers are cheery additions to the garden, and all three are attractive to pollinators. The more modern hybrid zinnia series such as Zahara and Profusion are compact with many small flowers. The classic Benary’s Giant or Oklahoma series, both zinnia elegans, are tall, with large flowers, and are perfect for cutting. Zinnias require a full sun location and prefer rich, well-drained soil. Sow zinnia seeds in furrows about ¼-inch deep spaced 10-12 inches apart. Seedlings will emerge in five to seven days. Thin seedlings along the row so they are spaced 8-10 inches apart.
Thinning is an important step that ensures each plant has sufficient space to grow. It may seem like a waste of plants, but if you leave too many seedlings crowded together none of the plants will be successful. Crowded seedlings grow tall and spindly as they compete for light and have stunted blooms as they compete for resources such as water and nutrients. Attempting to sow fewer seeds along the furrow can minimize the number of plants that must be thinned. Sometimes, if the seedlings are small enough when they are thinned, they can be teased apart carefully and planted elsewhere with some success.
Zinnias are subject to some fungal and bacterial diseases such as powdery mildew, Alternaria leaf spot, and others. If using overhead watering, water zinnias in the morning to minimize the potential for diseases. The sun will dry the leaves quickly, in contrast to plants that are watered in the evening. Moisture standing on the leaves creates an ideal situation for fungal and bacterial pathogens. For more information, see the online factsheet, HGIC 2110, Zinnia Insect Pests and Diseases.
The Lakelands Master Gardeners’ plant sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 808 S. Emerald Road. The Greenwood County Farmers Market plant sale is April 16-17. The virtual Ask a Master Gardener series continues each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration information is available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension/events/. Find more events on the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page, facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/.
