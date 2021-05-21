Plant diseases in the vegetable garden can be truly devastating. After weeks or even months of care and attention, the losses from a disease can make a gardener question why bother?
Imagine the frustration of a commercial grower in similar circumstances. One advantage larger growers have over the typical home gardener is the space to plan crop rotations. Crop rotation is a fundamental cultural practice that reduces the spread and impact of disease and insects and improves soil health by moving similar crops to new locations for subsequent plantings. Simply put, don’t plant the same crop in the same location season after season.
Crop rotation is an understandable and straightforward concept, but how can you practically apply it in a home garden? The first step is understanding that plants in the same family often share pests and have similar nutritional requirements of the soil.
Planting the same crop family in a location year after year allows insects and diseases to accumulate and thrive and may deplete soil nutrients. For instance, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and eggplants are in the same family and should not be grown one after the other in the same location. Another commonly grown plant family, the cucurbits, includes cucumbers, squash, zucchini and melons.
But what do you do if you are short on space or if there really aren’t many full-sun locations in your home garden? One option is to choose disease-resistant cultivars. Once a virus or disease is found to be present, look for cultivars that are resistant to that specific issue. This can be challenging because cultivars aren’t always readily available with resistance to all diseases or viruses.
Abbreviations for resistance will often be found near the cultivar name in a catalog or on the plant tag. HGIC factsheets are great resources for finding disease-resistant cultivars for South Carolina. The Southeastern U.S. Vegetable Crop Handbook is another excellent resource available online at scgrower.com. The handbook describes crop rotation and plant families as well as provides extensive culture and crop information for commercial growers.
For those that are truly short on space, there are ways to be creative about crop rotation. If your household doesn’t need many vegetable plants, consider growing some crops in containers. Peppers and eggplants are easily grown in containers and doing so frees up valuable garden space for everyone’s favorite, tomatoes! Growing cucumbers and small-fruited winter squash on a trellis instead of letting plants sprawl will save a lot of rotational space for that plant family. Some industrious gardeners might try coordinating with family and neighbors to coordinate their crops and swap produce, for example, trading cucumbers for tomatoes.
There is a new virtual class and exam option for those needing a private pesticide applicator's license.
