It has certainly been a whirlwind couple of weeks, with a hurricane, time change, pandemic Halloween and a contentious presidential election. Out in the garden, though, nature is progressing in a predictable process of winding down for the winter. Trees are beginning to stop the flow of water to their leaves and the flow of sugars out to the stems. The green pigment chlorophyll in the leaves is breaking down, stopping the process of photosynthesis, and allowing a brief glimpse of the other colorful pigments present in leaves. The red, orange and yellow colors of fall foliage are the result of the remaining leaf pigments that take a bit longer to break down. You can read more about this process in the online HGIC factsheet 1029, Color Changes in Autumn Leaves.
Don’t despair the task of raking falling leaves. Leaves are gardener’s gold! Use leaves as mulch to moderate soil temperatures, suppress weeds, and retain moisture in garden beds. As the leaves decompose, they will release nutrients into the soil. A layer of leaves in the landscape also provides habitat and overwintering sites for valuable invertebrates. For instance, many moths and butterflies overwinter using leaf litter as cover. Leaves should be left whole to keep from damaging caterpillars and eggs. Leaves are also a great addition to compost to achieve a good ratio of carbon.
I was reminded this week that pines are also going through the process of preparing for winter. Tom Brant, the Clemson Extension Forestry Agent for our area, has been getting calls about pine trees with browning needles. In most cases, the caller is noticing annual needle cast. This is the process where the tree is shedding the older needles towards the base of the branch. The newer needle growth remains green and is retained 2 to 3 years. The cast needles are popularly used as pine straw mulch. When I moved to South Carolina many years ago, pine straw as mulch was a new concept for me. Now it is my personal preference for its weed suppression and longevity.
If you are enjoying this weekly column and would like to learn more about horticulture so that you can share that knowledge through volunteerism, then consider the SC Master Gardener Program. A new virtual class will be held on Wednesday mornings starting January of 2021. Pre-registration is due by Nov. 13. You can learn more by visiting Clemson.edu/extension/mg, or by calling 864-889-0541. Partial scholarships from the Lakelands Master Gardener Association are available for interested individuals with a financial need.
