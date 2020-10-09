Fall is a great time to plant.
Shrubs, perennials, bulbs, and trees can all benefit from getting established during the time of year when their growth is naturally slower. Fall planting will allow plants to concentrate on establishing roots and entering dormancy. Unlike spring planting, fall planting won’t cause plants to be stretched for the resources needed to simultaneously produce shoots. The fall weather, though unpredictable in South Carolina at times, is generally cooler, and less watering will be needed to keep the newly installed plants hydrated while they get established.
When sourcing shrubs, select plants that appear healthy, free from disease, and clear of hitchhiking weeds. Take a close look to be sure there aren’t any signs of insects, blight, cankers or foliar problems. This will ensure that problems aren’t being added to the landscape along with the new plant. Be aware that some nursery containers may contain multiple plants that should be separated to an appropriate spacing before planting. Speaking of spacing, choose the right plant for the right place. Consult the tag to be sure the location chosen will afford the right amount of light, and enough space to accommodate the shrub at its’ mature width and height. I must confess I am guilty of not following my own advice here. I placed a Limelight Hydrangea much too close to the house, and after a few years I finally had to bite the bullet and tear it out. Or rather, I just announced I wanted to tear it out and came home one day to find my husband had done it for me! (I think he was in a hurry to get it done before I changed my mind.)
When planting potted plants and shrubs, the general rule of thumb is to dig a generously wide hole, at least two times wider than the root ball. However, do not bury the plant any deeper than it sits in the pot. The top of the root ball should be even with, or slightly higher than, the soil surface in your landscape. Use the native soil to backfill the hole. If you are starting from scratch on a planting bed, or you have a heavily rooted potted plant, you will have a few extra steps to consider. You can find site preparation recommendations and more information about proper planting techniques for shrubs online in the HGIC fact sheet 1052, "Planting Shrubs Correctly." For me, planting at this time of the year is like putting money in the gardening piggy bank. I’m putting resources in now, for enjoyment later.
Our local extension office is closed to the public, but we are still here for you. You can reach me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. You can also find our Home Garden Information Center online at hgic.clemson.edu. Plus, our offices now have a page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.