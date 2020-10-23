There are sure signs that the heat of summer will soon be fading, and one of those signs is increased fungal activity! About a month ago, mushroom fairy rings began to appear in area lawns. Pretty soon after, mushroom hunters were finding chanterelles. Last week, I noticed a puffball mushroom in my yard and a lovely cluster of turkey tail mushrooms on an old stump. This time of year, a walk in the woods a few days after a good rain often rewards mushroom enthusiasts with at least a few fungal finds. Caution: Do not forage for edible mushrooms unless you have the proper training and experience for correct identification. Consuming toxic mushrooms can result in death.
Like insects, fungal species are often grouped into “good” or “bad” categories according to human preferences. Naturally, we consider edible mushrooms as “good” and pathogenic or unsightly fungi as “bad.” However, the fungal kingdom is critical in the environment since fungi are decomposers that act as nature’s sanitation and recycling professionals. Some fungi are crucial partners to plants through developing mycorrhizal relationships with plant root systems. Mycorrhizae infect plant roots and form an intricate underground web of growth that delivers water and nutrients to the plant in exchange for sugars. Since fungi do not photosynthesize, they must obtain their food from other sources; therefore, this relationship with plant roots is mutually beneficial to both organisms. Most fungal growth found in potting soils or mulches is caused by decomposers working to break down the available wood sources. These fungi are saprophytic, feeding on dead organic matter and are neither harmful nor helpful. These types of fungi can be removed for aesthetic reasons or left alone to coexist peacefully.
In some cases, the search for food has resulted in the fungus becoming a pathogen of a plant. Many plant diseases are caused by fungi. Wet weather, poor air circulation, and overly saturated soils contribute to the spread of fungal pathogens. This fall, I have seen Cercospora leaf spot symptoms on my bigleaf hydrangea caused by the pathogen Cercospora hydrangea. These symptoms appear as purple spots with tan centers on the leaves. Proper sanitation tasks like removing infected leaves help control fungal diseases like Cercospora leaf spot by limiting the spread of infection. Many plant species experience leaf spot diseases caused by fungal pathogens. A visit to HGIC.clemson.edu to search the term “Cercospora” reveals numerous susceptible plant species including azalea, crape myrtle, dogwood, chrysanthemum, viburnum, cucurbits, and more.
Switching gears to healthy plants, Abbeville Extension’s annual tree/shrub sale is happening now. Fruit, nut, and ornamental trees and shrubs are available. Contact Vicki Steele at vsteele@clemson.edu or 864-446-2276, for the plant availability list and ordering instructions.
