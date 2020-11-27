After a drenching rain, chances are that homeowners will notice wet spots in their landscape.
When the ground is saturated it is easier to see the low-lying spots in a lawn or places where water pools from rain gutters. This is only natural, as it takes time for water to move through the soil. Wet spots may become more apparent during the winter when plants in the landscape are dormant and using less water.
If every rain event causes issues, there are some changes that a homeowner might consider making. When it comes down to it, the water can be diverted, contained or absorbed. Observe the flow of water on the property when it rains. Roofs and driveways are the main sources of stormwater runoff. Are the gutters and downspouts working properly? If there is soil splashing back on the side of the house check the gutter above. Are there gullies or pools forming at the end of the downspout diverters or on the edge of the driveway? Is there a large volume of water that might require a French drain, ditch, or a swale, or is there only a slow accumulation of water? While some situations will require major landscape alteration, or adding structures to divert or contain the water, planting appropriate vegetation may be enough in many cases. Plants can help to stabilize the soil, absorb water, and dissipate the flow of runoff. Imagine the impact of one tree, for instance, intercepting hundreds of gallons of water in a year.
Native plants are an excellent choice for wet spots. Many species can tolerate a wide range of conditions, including both extremes of periodic drought and flooding. Colorful perennials such as cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) and graceful grasses such as river oats (Chasmanthium latifolium) are attractive solutions to fill a wet spot. The Carolina Yards online database is a great place to start the search for just the right plants (clemson.edu/extension/carolinayards/plant-database). In Uptown Greenwood, the Oak Avenue Pollinator Rain Garden applies this concept to the retention pond area behind Kickers Restaurant. What could have been an eyesore was instead a planned rain garden from the onset of the City of Greenwood’s construction plan for the adjacent parking lot. In my own yard, I am debating what to plant in the wet spot created by the AC condensation drain at the back of my house.
