So many of us start each year with plans to eat better. I have personally resolved to dispatch the “quarantine fifteen” that crept on last year. Now, three weeks into 2021, are some of these resolutions beginning to fall flat? Take heart, Clemson Extension has resources for healthy eating, diet trends, exercise, mental health and more!
My weekly column usually focuses on horticulture, as that is my area of coverage for Greenwood County, but Clemson Extension serves our residents in many other program areas. I often highlight a horticulture factsheet, but there are HGIC factsheets and blog posts from Clemson experts on health as well. Just visit hgic.clemson.edu/category/health/ or search a term that interests you. I especially enjoyed a post entitled “Which Foods Should I Select to Promote Health?” that outlines how to find and choose more nutritious items. Gina Gilbert, the Extension Nutrition Educator for Greenwood and Saluda counties, recommends the app “Eating Smart Being Active.” It’s available for iPhone or Android users and has activity tracking, recipes, and a unit price calculator to help out with grocery shopping.
There is so much information out there on nutrition that it can seem overwhelming. Even the experts are continually studying and improving science-based recommendations for healthy eating. The U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services update the publication of Dietary Guidelines for Americans every five years. The latest update, 2020-25, adds new guidance for infants, toddlers and pregnant and breastfeeding women. Digesting the scholarly information in these guidelines can be daunting, so MyPlate.gov was created to break it all into bite-sized pieces.
From my perspective, a focus on personal health is much like tending a garden. Favorite activities get more attention than neglected areas. There is seasonality as well. Just like perennials need a dormant, restorative period, people have seasons where they need to rest and restore. The garden benefits from basic maintenance like pruning, mulching, and amendments, while personal health is improved by yearly check-ups and daily habits. A garden is a work in progress, never wholly renovated in a day or a month’s time. The New Year can inspire healthy changes, but we all will remain a work in progress. So consult your doctor, set goals, make changes, try new things, form new habits and take steps towards improved health. It’s a journey that will last a lifetime.
Clemson Extension continues to serve South Carolina while observing COVID-19 precautions for employees and the public. County agents and staff are available to assist clients through telephone, email, and virtual platforms. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. Please call us at 864-223-3264 for soil sampling information and procedures. Our Clemson Home and Garden Information Center is available online at hgic.clemson.edu. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.