Your dentist or eye doctor might send you a friendly reminder email when it’s time to schedule another appointment, but did you know that an email reminder about your septic system could come to your inbox? That’s right, Clemson Extension has set up a yearly reminder email service for septic inspections. Annual inspection can help catch small problems before they become costly repairs. Visit clemson.edu/extension/water/be-septic-safe.html to sign up and browse the various resources there.
A problem with the septic system will be obvious if you see sewage in or around your home. Before it gets to that point, look for early signs such as the grass above the drain field becoming extra green, the soil staying wet even after periods of no rain, the sinks or shower draining more slowly, or a foul odor in or around your home. (The drain field is the area where liquid waste is piped so that it will slowly flow through the soil.) When problems do crop up, call a professional. SCDHEC oversees septic related regulations and permits and provides a map of contractors on their website. Do not attempt repairs yourself. Working with a septic system can be hazardous, and a licensed contractor will know how to make repairs safely and effectively. Individuals with sanitary sewer access should also watch for those same signs of trouble. A problem with sanitary sewer pipes can back up plumbing, cause foul odors, and cause damage to your home or the environment.
Some simple steps will help keep your septic system working properly. Have your septic system pumped out at least every three to five years. Don’t flush items that aren’t toilet paper. Don’t pour chemicals, grease, or paints down the drain. Don’t drive or park over the septic drain field. Divert stormwater (including sump pump discharge) away from the drain field. Plant appropriate, shallow-rooted plants, like turf, over the drain field. Limit water use during heavy rains or flooding. Don’t do all of the laundry and the dishes in one day — spread out your water usage.
The South Carolina Botanical Garden has exciting programs coming up for youth and adults. For information, visit its events calendar at clemson.edu/public/scbg/events/events-calendar.html. The Commercial Landscaper’s Guide to Customer Care Lecture Series continues Feb. 17 with the topic of Mineral Nutrition. Visit the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page at facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/ for more information.
