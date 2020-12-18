In 2017, the average U.S. household spent more than $500 a year on lawn care and gardening activities (statista.com). With the surge in home gardening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I can only expect that number has gone up for 2020.
But what kind of plants is the average homeowner planting? Garden centers offer popular standards. Mail order plant retailers promise the newest, rarest finds. The average consumer might shop by looks first, then by characteristics like ease of growth. Most of the marketplace is composed of non-native plants. Take a step back and consider the ecology of the home landscape and consider a native or near-native plant.
Choosing a native plant will take some forethought and planning but it is worthwhile for several practical reasons. Native plants are already adapted to the area’s climate and soils and will thrive with less effort. There are South Carolina native plants suited to any condition that can be found in a home landscape. Native plants provide habitat and resources for other native species. Native plants support larger populations of different insect species which in turn is a better food supply for birds. Our natural population of pollinators have coevolved to favor native plant species. Near-native species can also be a better choice than an exotic plant even though they may have originated from a more broadly defined area like the Southeast versus within South Carolina.
Keep in mind some selected cultivars of native plants have distinct characteristics from the wild type. These cultivars could retain some ecological benefits like providing a food source for herbivores, while losing other characteristics like seed set or nectar quality.
When making a selection, instead of planting a non-native crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica), consider American fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus) or Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis). Even though crape myrtle is a very lovely and popular small tree, it is native to China and Korea. The native fringe tree produces feathery white blooms in the spring and the female trees have attractive clusters of blue fruits in the summer.
The twigs of Eastern redbud are covered in clusters of pink flowers in spring and heart-shaped leaves follow. Instead of butterfly bush (Buddleia sp.), plant summersweet (Clethra alnifolia), with its sweetly fragrant, white bottlebrush flower stalks. Choose the evergreen native inkberry holly (Ilex glabra) instead of leatherleaf mahonia (Mahonia bealei). The South Carolina Native Plant Society has a good list of other native alternatives on its website at scnps.org/education/homeowners.
Switching gears from native plants to local produce, check out SCGrower.com for updates from Clemson’s Food Crops team across the state. Produce growers should also consider attending the food crop production meetings listed under upcoming events.
