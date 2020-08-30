Watson-Bradley wedding

COLUMBIA – Catherine Tatum Watson and John Patrick Bradley, both of Columbia, were united in marriage at six o’clock in the evening on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at an intimate family ceremony at Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Reverend Clarence Earl Kanipe, Jr. officiated at the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Calhoun Watson, of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Michael C. Watson and the late Dr. Michael Cunningham Watson, of Bamberg, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Andrew McAllister, of Mount Carmel. She is a 2016 graduate of Wofford College, with degrees in finance and environmental studies, and is employed as a financial analyst at OTO Development, a hotel development company in Spartanburg.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Francis Bradley, of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Nelson Gregory and the late Ms. Mary Gilreath Gregory, all of Columbia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Reid Bradley, of Potomac, Maryland. A 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a degree in political science, he earned his juris doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2018 and is employed as a civil litigation attorney at Eller Tonnsen Bach, a law firm in Greenville.
Elizabeth Kirkland Watson, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Mary Elizabeth Bradley, sister of the groom; Chandler Elizabeth Balentine; Marianna Elizabeth Conrad; Krista Potthast Gressette; Abigail Ann Guin; Mary Sarah Komar; Barbara Carolina Lee; Eliza Joyce Smith; and JaneAnn Laffitte Walker.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Robert Gregory Bradley and Stephen William Bradley, brothers of the groom; Joseph Calhoun Watson, Jr., brother of the bride; Joseph Nelson Eddy; William Lentz Ivey; Thomas Michael Kersey; Nelson Gregory Moorhead; Samuel Roscoe Moorhead, IV; and Christian Hill Thorndike.
An open-air reception followed the ceremony at the Seibels House and Garden in downtown Columbia.
Following their honeymoon, the couple will reside in Greenville, South Carolina.