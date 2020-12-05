Ward-Pruitt wedding

SPARTANBURG — Draper Hall, the wedding venue created in the historic Drayton Mill in Spartanburg, SC, was the setting for the 5 p.m. double ring wedding ceremony of Madison Renee Ward and Brandon Ryan Pruitt on Saturday, October 3, 2020, officiated by Pastor Will Vergara. The exposed beam ceiling was draped with white voile swags and string lighting and the chairs were accented with satin cinnamon sashes. The couple exchanged vows in front of a lighted backdrop accented by a garland flower wall of cream roses, and the stage was encompassed with Boston ferns and large Ficus trees strung with lights. The aisle was lined with a mixture of cinnamon, navy, blush, and ivory satin rose petals while large cream rose kissing balls marked the reserved seating. Madison is the daughter of Mike and Tammy Ward of Gaffney, SC. She graduated from Gaffney Sr. High School, Spartanburg Methodist College with an associate degree in science, and Southern Wesleyan University, with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, with a minor in coaching, and a Master’s degree in leadership and management, with a concentration in human resources. She is the granddaughter of Lynda Moore of Gaffney, SC, the late Ken Moore, and the late Bill and the late Thelma Ward. Brandon is the son of Dayne and Traci Pruitt of Ninety Six, SC. He is a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Southern Wesleyan University, with a bachelor’s degree in sports and recreation management, with a minor in business administration. He is the grandson of Emery and Linda Bridgers of Abbeville, SC, Helen Pruitt of Ninety Six, SC, and the late Walter Pruitt. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She wore an ivory silk Mori Lee wedding gown with a beautiful fit and flair silhouette and tulle overlay. The gown was embellished with cascading sequined Alencon lace motifs and featured a portrait neckline. The back of the gown gave way to a keyhole opening, covered buttons and a chapel-length train. A detachable cathedral train made of ivory tulle featuring the Alencon lace appliques added elegance to the back of the gown. Her ensemble was completed with a matching fingertip veil complete with lace appliques. The bride carried a fall cascading bouquet of coffee and blush roses, cinnamon cremones, and white cushions, accented with baby’s breath, brown hypericum berries, and silver dollar eucalyptus, with Italian Ruscus. Michaela Ward of Charlotte, NC, sister of the bride, was Maid of Honor. She wore a cinnamon crepe back satin gown with a scoop tank neckline with flattering bodice seams, a sleek overlay and side slit in the skirt. Bridesmaids were Olivia Lewis and Carlie Peeler of Gaffney, SC, Kaleigh Busbee of North Augusta, GA, Megan Ray of Ft. Stewart, GA, sister of the groom, and Hayden Pruitt of Greer, SC, cousin of the groom. The bridesmaids wore a one shoulder crepe back satin cinnamon gown, with flattering bodice seams, a sleek overlay and side slit in the skirt. The bridesmaids and the maid of honor carried bouquets that were a hand-tied mixture of coffee and blush roses, white buttons, and baby’s breath. Layla Pruitt of Greer, SC, cousin of the groom, was the flower girl. She wore an ivory one shoulder gown, with a ruched bodice and she tossed a mixture of blush, cinnamon, navy, and ivory rose petals as she walked the aisle. The groom had his father, Dayne Pruitt, as best man. Groomsmen were Tyler Duncan and Hunter Puckett of Gaffney, SC, cousins of the bride, Charles Parris also of Gaffney, SC, Joseph Crosby of Piedmont, SC, and Ryan Murphy of Cleveland TN. Seve Andfindsen of Apex, NC, served as usher. Jace Duncan of Gaffney, SC, cousin of the bride, was the ring bearer. Guests were greeted as they arrived for the wedding ceremony by Roger and Karen Ward of Inman, SC, aunt and uncle of the bride. The prelude and processional were performed by Becky Douglas, keyboardist and vocalist. “The Parents’ Prayer” was played as the mothers and grandparents were seated and Mrs. Douglas and vocalist Michael Brown sang “From this Moment On” after the mothers were seated for the wedding party processional. The bride then entered the ceremony to “Trumpet Voluntary.” As Maddie and Brandon demonstrated their covenant of marriage by braiding three ropes on the wedding cross, representing their unity with God, Mrs. Douglas and Mr. Brown sang “The Marriage Prayer.” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” played as the happy couple exited the venue. Following the ceremony guests enjoyed butler-passed hors d’oeuvres in the plaza and a buffet dinner reception given by the bride’s parents in the Grand Hall. The table centerpieces were a combination of small arrangements and tall trumpet vases filled with blush and white larkspur, white hydrangeas, blush and coffee roses, snap dragons, cinnamon cremones, and various eucalyptus making the room a look of elegance. White tablecloths with satin cinnamon napkins and chair sashes completed the look. After the wedding, the couple enjoyed a honeymoon at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort, Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The couple are making their home in Gaffney, SC.
SPARTANBURG — Draper Hall, the wedding venue created in the historic Drayton Mill in Spartanburg, SC, was the setting for the 5 p.m. double ring wedding ceremony of Madison Renee Ward and Brandon Ryan Pruitt on Saturday, October 3, 2020, officiated by Pastor Will Vergara.
The exposed beam ceiling was draped with white voile swags and string lighting and the chairs were accented with satin cinnamon sashes. The couple exchanged vows in front of a lighted backdrop accented by a garland flower wall of cream roses, and the stage was encompassed with Boston ferns and large Ficus trees strung with lights. The aisle was lined with a mixture of cinnamon, navy, blush, and ivory satin rose petals while large cream rose kissing balls marked the reserved seating.
Madison is the daughter of Mike and Tammy Ward of Gaffney, SC. She graduated from Gaffney Sr. High School, Spartanburg Methodist College with an associate degree in science, and Southern Wesleyan University, with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, with a minor in coaching, and a Master’s degree in leadership and management, with a concentration in human resources. She is the granddaughter of Lynda Moore of Gaffney, SC, the late Ken Moore, and the late Bill and the late Thelma Ward.
Brandon is the son of Dayne and Traci Pruitt of Ninety Six, SC. He is a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Southern Wesleyan University, with a bachelor’s degree in sports and recreation management, with a minor in business administration. He is the grandson of Emery and Linda Bridgers of Abbeville, SC, Helen Pruitt of Ninety Six, SC, and the late Walter Pruitt.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She wore an ivory silk Mori Lee wedding gown with a beautiful fit and flair silhouette and tulle overlay. The gown was embellished with cascading sequined Alencon lace motifs and featured a portrait neckline. The back of the gown gave way to a keyhole opening, covered buttons and a chapel-length train. A detachable cathedral train made of ivory tulle featuring the Alencon lace appliques added elegance to the back of the gown. Her ensemble was completed with a matching fingertip veil complete with lace appliques.
The bride carried a fall cascading bouquet of coffee and blush roses, cinnamon cremones, and white cushions, accented with baby’s breath, brown hypericum berries, and silver dollar eucalyptus, with Italian Ruscus.
Michaela Ward of Charlotte, NC, sister of the bride, was Maid of Honor. She wore a cinnamon crepe back satin gown with a scoop tank neckline with flattering bodice seams, a sleek overlay and side slit in the skirt. Bridesmaids were Olivia Lewis and Carlie Peeler of Gaffney, SC, Kaleigh Busbee of North Augusta, GA, Megan Ray of Ft. Stewart, GA, sister of the groom, and Hayden Pruitt of Greer, SC, cousin of the groom.
The bridesmaids wore a one shoulder crepe back satin cinnamon gown, with flattering bodice seams, a sleek overlay and side slit in the skirt. The bridesmaids and the maid of honor carried bouquets that were a hand-tied mixture of coffee and blush roses, white buttons, and baby’s breath.
Layla Pruitt of Greer, SC, cousin of the groom, was the flower girl. She wore an ivory one shoulder gown, with a ruched bodice and she tossed a mixture of blush, cinnamon, navy, and ivory rose petals as she walked the aisle.
The groom had his father, Dayne Pruitt, as best man. Groomsmen were Tyler Duncan and Hunter Puckett of Gaffney, SC, cousins of the bride, Charles Parris also of Gaffney, SC, Joseph Crosby of Piedmont, SC, and Ryan Murphy of Cleveland TN. Seve Andfindsen of Apex, NC, served as usher. Jace Duncan of Gaffney, SC, cousin of the bride, was the ring bearer.
Guests were greeted as they arrived for the wedding ceremony by Roger and Karen Ward of Inman, SC, aunt and uncle of the bride.
The prelude and processional were performed by Becky Douglas, keyboardist and vocalist. “The Parents’ Prayer” was played as the mothers and grandparents were seated and Mrs. Douglas and vocalist Michael Brown sang “From this Moment On” after the mothers were seated for the wedding party processional. The bride then entered the ceremony to “Trumpet Voluntary.” As Maddie and Brandon demonstrated their covenant of marriage by braiding three ropes on the wedding cross, representing their unity with God, Mrs. Douglas and Mr. Brown sang “The Marriage Prayer.” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” played as the happy couple exited the venue.
Following the ceremony guests enjoyed butler-passed hors d’oeuvres in the plaza and a buffet dinner reception given by the bride’s parents in the Grand Hall. The table centerpieces were a combination of small arrangements and tall trumpet vases filled with blush and white larkspur, white hydrangeas, blush and coffee roses, snap dragons, cinnamon cremones, and various eucalyptus making the room a look of elegance. White tablecloths with satin cinnamon napkins and chair sashes completed the look.
After the wedding, the couple enjoyed a honeymoon at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort, Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The couple are making their home in Gaffney, SC.