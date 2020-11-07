Stroud-Rogers Wedding Anniversary

Keaton Virginia Stroud and Samuel Egan Rogers, both of Greenville, SC, were united in marriage one year ago, November 9, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC. The Reverend Doctor Kyle D. Hite officiated the ceremony.
Music was presented by the Mulfinger String Quartet.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Holloway Stroud of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kellogg Teed, and Mrs. Jean Holloway Stroud and the late Mr. J.S. Stroud, all of Greenwood, SC.
Keaton graduated from Clemson University in 2013, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Communications. She is the previous owner of The Scout Guide Greenville and is now owner of online boutique and brand, KROG Shop.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Manuel James Rogers, Jr. of Greenville, SC.
He is the grandson of Mrs. Michael Joseph Egan, Jr. and the late Mr. Egan of Atlanta, GA, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Manuel James Rogers of Greenville, SC, and Charlotte, NC.
Sam is a 2014 graduate of College of Charleston, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He has a Masters of Accountancy from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.
He is a Certified Public Accountant and is employed by Hubbell, Inc. as a Senior Internal Auditor.
Maid of honor was Ms. Joyce Emily McWhorter of Greenville, SC.
Flower girl was Lilly, beloved family Labrador retriever, who wore a flower collar matching the brides bouquet. Lilly was escorted by Ms. Kristi Fay Antunes of Greenville, SC.
Bridesmaids were Ms. Eleanor Cole Rogers, sister of the groom, of Greenville, SC, Mrs. Hannah Stroud Cook, cousin of the bride, of Greenville SC, Mrs. Anna Lusk Durant of Murrells Inlet, SC, Mrs. Abby Calhoun Fennig of Charlotte, NC, Mrs. Lisa Crabbe Furse of Sumter, SC, Mrs. Stephanie James Gould of Greenville, SC, Mrs. Sarah Rigter Jacobs of Greenville, SC, Mrs. Ashley Lewis Pittman of Greenwood, SC, and Ms. Frances Marie Taylor of Greenville, SC.
Honorary Bridesmaids were Ms. Jordan Elizabeth Cash of Charlotte, NC, and Mrs. Rachael Cash Tomlinson of Charleston, SC, both cousins of the bride, Ms. Alley Anderson Hood of New York, NY, and Mrs. Carson Lewis Morgan of Greenville, SC.
Keaton wore a couture bridal ball gown by Canadian designer Rita Vinieris for Rivini. The bodice, made of lined French Alencon lace and sheer netting, had a romantic sweetheart neckline which accentuated the dropped waistline. The back of the gown’s bodice featured traditional covered buttons. The skirt was made of cascading layers of hand cut Italian silk organza, which fell into a cathedral-length train. She wore a handmade cathedral-length veil, with double-tiered horse hair edging and a heirloom bridal head, piece featuring seed pearls and Swarovski crystals that has been in the bride’s family for generations. She carried a sixpence used by her mother, aunt, and grandmother in their weddings.
The bridal bouquet was a cascading, romantic old world design of white and pink peonies, ranunculus, old garden roses, and anemones in whites, reds, and pinks, and privet berries with greenery.
Best man was Mr. Manuel James Rogers, Jr., father of the groom.
Groomsmen were Mr. Charles Cole Egan, cousin of the groom, of New York, NY, Mr. Donald Cole Egan, Jr., cousin of the groom, of Greenville, SC, Mr. Alexander Mitchell Duncan of Greenville, SC, Mr. James Luke Feisal of Spartanburg, SC, Mr. Andrew Maron Howard III of Neptune Beach, Florida, Mr. Tucker Jeb Maloney of Greenville, SC, Mr. Thomas Franklin McAfee V of Greenville, SC, Mr. Michael Dinh Pham of Charlotte, NC, Mr. William Walter Robinson of Greenville, SC, and Dr. Jack Usher Wright of San Diego, California.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents at The Arts Center of Greenwood.
A celebratory reception took place at Greenwood Country Club and was hosted by the bride’s parents. Music during cocktail hour was provided by violinist from the Mulfinger Quartet and later in the evening by Perfect 10 band. After the traditional first dances and cutting of the cake, the bride changed in to a 70’s inspired floor-length gown of sequined lace, with bell sleeves from the Wild Feather collection by Yoav Rish.
The couple honeymooned in Antigua and reside in Greenville, SC.
We take time today to be thankful and celebrate with them their first year of marriage.