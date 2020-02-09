Mr. and Mrs. Gene Edwin Stroud of Greenwood, SC, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Grace, to William Reid Cook, both of Greenville, SC.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jean Holloway Stroud, the late Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Russell Ellerbe and the late Mr. JS Stroud.
Hannah graduated from the University of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science in Business and a Masters in Accounting.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Olin Cook Jr. of Clinton, SC.
He is the grandson of Mrs. Daniel Olin Cook Sr., the late Mr. Cook, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Shuler Reid.
Will graduated from Clemson University, with a Bachelor of Science in Management.
The wedding is planned for March in Greenwood, SC.