Roller-Underwood Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Charles ‘Bryan’ Roller, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Karmen BryAnna Roller to Ryan Luke Underwood. Ryan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. ‘Keith’ Underwood of Clinton, South Carolina. The wedding was officiated by Pastor Mitchell Looper on October 3, 2020 in the garden of the Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood, South Carolina.
The bride wore a bold and beautiful wedding gown from Essense of Australia. The beaded straps were simple, yet stunning, widening into a strappy back detail over the shoulders. Graphic laces and linear details mixed throughout the silhouette, sculpting her body for a universally flattering effect—complementing the sheer bodice covered in graphic laces and a wide, sheer lace waistband that is completely unique. The dramatic, sheer train flowed out over the silhouette and formed a subtle scallop, with linear lace details applied throughout for an artful finish. She carried a beautiful cascading bouquet of live ivory roses, created especially for her by Mrs. Juanita Hozey. The bouquet was accented by a dainty ladies handkerchief belonging to and in memory of her late maternal grandmother, Velma Turner Chrisley. The bride also wore rings from both of her late grandmothers, Bonnie Etters and Velma Chrisley.
Scriptures read during the ceremony were from the thirteenth chapter of the First Epistle to the Corinthians in the New Testament of the Christian Bible; authored by Paul the Apostle and Sosthenes in Ephesus. This chapter covers the subject of Love and is also known as ‘The Love Chapter.’ A foot-washing ceremony was performed by the couple demonstrating their servitude to each other and rings were exchanged.
Honored Grandparents in attendance were the bride’s grandfathers: Samuel Leroy Chrisley and Thomas Henry Etters; and the groom’s grandmother, Marie L. Underwood.
Missing from our everyday lives, but in attendance in Heaven, are Grandparents: Mrs. Velma Turner Chrisley, Mrs. Mattie Imogene Livingston-Everett, Mr. Edgar Wesley Everett, Mr. James Kenneth Underwood, Mrs. Mattie Yvonne “Bonnie” Culbertson-Etters, and sister of the groom: Miss Jennifer Fran Underwood.
The presence of the bride’s brother, Blake Roller (along with his sons Waylen and River), was missed as he is currently serving our country in the United States Army.
Standing with the bride were her sisters: Mrs. Blair Benjamin, Mrs. Kaelynn Macon, and Mrs. Christina Shouse Underwood. They wore glittering champagne evening gowns. Flower girls were: Miss Presley Bell Templeton (daughter of the groom), Miss Lainey Claire Benjamin and Miss Ella Imogene Underwood, both nieces of the bride; all wearing ball gowns in ivory.
Standing with the groom were his brothers: Mr. Wesley Underwood, Mr. Austin Underwood and Mr. Justin ‘JP’ Underwood. Ring-bearer was Brooks Benjamin. The gentlemen were all dressed in Michael Kors slim-fit black tuxedos and black bow ties.
Live music was performed by Miss Dixie Barnes and Jarron Gravley served as DJ. Catered by the Amish Oven of Greenwood, the menu consisted of southern favorites.
A traditional wedding cake was decorated with flowers to coordinate with the bride’s bouquet, made, created, and decorated by Ms. Susie Benjamin.
Bridal showers were held by family and friends of the couple. A special Afternoon Tea & Brunch was held at the Historic Belmont Inn, Abbeville, South Carolina by Mrs. Angelia Roller, Miss Mikayla Roller, Ms. Deidre Parks, and Mrs. Marjorie Blalock.
1 Corinthians 13:1
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.