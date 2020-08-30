Randolph-Johnson wedding

Sheyene Marki Randolph of Ware Shoals, SC, and Robert Walter Johnson of Greenwood, SC, were united in marriage by Sheyene’s uncle, Reverend Mark T. Strickland, at Cokesbury College in Hodges, SC, on August 22, 2020.
Sheyene is a graduate from Ware Shoals High School and attended Lander University. She is employed as a Certified Dental Assistant with Pediatric Dentistry of Greenwood. Robbie is a graduate from Greenwood High School and attended PTC. He is employed with UPS.
The bride wore a white satin-fitted and flare gown with covered buttons down the back of the wedding gown, with a traditional sweetheart neckline. The gown was beaded with a crystal waistband, accompanied by a white Cathedral-lace veil. She carried a large flowing, hand-tied bouquet adorned with pink peonies, lambs ear, pink myra garden roses, seeded and spiral eucalyptus, white alabaster garden roses, light pink ranunculus, white eskimo roses, white playa blanca roses, blush sweet eskimo roses, blush mondail roses and blush quick sand roses.
Maid of Honor was Brooke Campbell. Bridesmaids were Hannah Coker and Regan Goldman. Honorary Bridesmaids were Deidre Williamson and Siera Gary, sisters of the bride.
Best Man was Robert Walter Johnson, father of the groom. Groomsmen were Trevor Temples and Matt Gary. Honorary Groomsmen were Ty Randolph, brother of the bride, and Brandon Williamson.
Flower Girl was Addyson Butler, niece of the groom.
Ring Bearer was Greer Williams, nephew of the bride.
Lighting of the candles by Baylor Gary and Grady Williams, both nephews of the bride.
The rehearsal dinner took place at Cokesbury College, hosted by the groom’s parents, Mr. Robert Johnson and Ms. Michelle Johnson.
The reception was held at Cokesbury College and hosted by the bride’s mother, Vicki S. Randolph.
The wedding trip to the Gulf of Florida was postponed due to the anticipation of Hurricane Laura. However, they still enjoyed a honeymoon in Surfside Beach.