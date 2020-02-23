Dr. Dennis and Janet Murphy of Greenwood, SC, announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Grace Murphy of Greenwood, SC, to Jakob William Hibbard of Spartanburg, SC.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late John and Sara Hamilton of Greenwood, SC, Charles Murphy of Mims, FL, and the late Frances Murphy of Mims, FL.
She graduated from Clemson University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 2013.
Sarah Grace is employed as a paralegal at Aaron Taylor Law LLC, in Greenwood, SC.
The groom is the son of Randall and Kathleen Hibbard of North Charleston, SC.
He is the grandson of the late Harold and Olinda Auch of Yankton, SD, and the late Eldon and Rena Hibbard of Pendleton, OR.
He graduated from Washington State University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2015.
Jake is the Business Development Manager with DBK USA in Spartanburg, SC.
The wedding will take place at 6 p.m. May 2, 2020 at the Charles E. Daniel Memorial Chapel of Furman University, Greenville, SC.