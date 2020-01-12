Minton-Richardson

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Eugene Minton, of Greenwood, SC, announce the engagement of their daughter, Langley Ann Minton of Greenwood, SC, to Larry Brantley Richardson Jr., of Greenwood, SC.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Simmons of Greenwood, SC, and the late Julia Smith Minton of Greenville, SC.
She graduated from Lander University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Health Care Management.
The groom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Brantley Richardson Sr., of Greenwood, SC.
He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Brantley Elmore Richardson of Conway, SC, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Louis Beaudrot III of Greenwood, SC.
He graduated from The University of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science.
A March wedding is planned.