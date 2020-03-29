Minton-Richardson wedding

Miss Langley Ann Minton and Mr. Larry Brantley Richardson, Jr. were united in marriage, in a private ceremony, on March 28, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, South Carolina. Reverend Doctor Kyle Hite of Greenwood officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Eugene Minton of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Simmons of Greenwood, SC, and the late Julia Smith Minton of Greenville, SC.
She graduated from Lander University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Healthcare Management.
She is employed by Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Brantley Richardson, Sr., of Greenwood, SC.
He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Brantley Elmore Richardson of Conway, SC, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Louis Beaudrot, Sr. of Greenwood, SC.
He graduated from The University of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science.
He is owner and IT consultant of Technesis.
Maid of honor was Miss Julia Kate Minton of Greenwood, SC, sister of the bride.
The bride wore a long-sleeved, Essence of Australia Ivory Crepe bridal gown, featuring a skinny plunge neckline, open v-back and fabric covered buttons running the length of the train. The veil was chapel length, soft tulle by designer Bel Aire.
The bride carried a hand-tied bouquet of white moonstone roses, white playa blanca roses, and white Eskimo roses with eucalyptus, wrapped with a cream handkerchief.
Best man was Mr. Larry Brantley Richardson, Sr., father of the groom.
A reception will be held at a later date.
A honeymoon trip to Saint Lucia will be at a later date.
The couple will reside in Greenwood.