Minton-Akers wedding

Miss Julia Kate Minton and Mr. William Clyde Akers III were united in marriage on January 9, 2021 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Greenwood, SC. Reverend James McCoy-Bruce officiated.
Wedding music was presented by organist Ms. Sarah Hecox.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Jill Simmons Minton and the late Mr. Ronald Eugene Minton of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Simmons of Greenwood, SC, and the late Julia Smith Minton of Greenville, SC.
She is a graduate of Lander University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education. She is employed by Mudpies Creative Learning Preschool.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Karen McKittrick Akers and the late Mr. William Clyde Akers Jr. of Ninety Six, SC.
He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Wilbur McKittrick of Ninety Six, SC, and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Clyde Akers Sr. of Hodges, SC.
He attended Lander University and is employed by Ballentine Toyota.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Langley Minton Richardson of Greenwood, SC, sister of the bride.
The bride wore a vintage satin wedding dress by designer Stella York, featuring off-the-shoulder straps and sweetheart neckline. The bride wore her sister’s chapel length, soft tulle veil by designer Bel Aire.
The bride carried a hand-tied bouquet of black magic roses, quick sand roses, and white Eskimo roses, with cedar, agonis, and seeded eucalyptus, wrapped with a white handkerchief of her father’s.
The bride was given away by her uncle Mr. Benjamin Grady Simmons.
Best man was Mr. James Brent Akers of Greenwood, SC, brother of the groom.
Junior Groomsman was Mr. William Walker Akers, son of the groom.
Ushers were Mr. Benjamin Grady Simmons, Jr., Mr. William Cooper Simmons, cousins of the bride, Mr. Fred Eugene Starnes, Jr., cousin of the groom, and Mr. Jonathan Lawrence Crooks, friend of the groom.
Program and guest registry attendants were Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wiley Burns, friends of the bride.
A rehearsal dinner was held at Good Times Brewing, hosted by the groom’s mother.
A reception took place at Inn on the Square, hosted by the bride’s mother.
After a honeymoon trip to the Florida Keys, the couple will reside in Ninety Six, SC.