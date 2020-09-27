Minton-Akers engagement

Mrs. Ronald Eugene Minton of Greenwood, SC, announces the engagement of her daughter, Julia Kate Minton, to William Clyde Akers III, son of Mrs. William Clyde Akers Jr., and the late Mr. Akers of Ninety Six, SC. Miss Minton is the daughter of the late Ronald Eugene Minton.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Simmons of Greenwood, SC, and the late Julia Smith Minton of Greenville, SC.
She graduated from Lander University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education.
The groom-elect is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Wilbur McKittrick of Ninety Six, SC, and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Clyde Akers Sr. of Hodges, SC.
He graduated from Ninety Six High School and attended Lander University.
The wedding is planned for January 9, 2021.