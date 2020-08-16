Anna Colleen Masters and Parker Senn McTeer were united in marriage at 6 p.m. August 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC.
Dr. Reverend Kyle D. Hite of Greenwood, SC, officiated.
Music was provided by Keith Polatty, Cynthia Adams, Michael McLeod and Scott Lowe, all of Greenwood, SC, and Anna Mills Polatty Cox of Lexington, SC.
The bride is the daughter of Lewis and Kimberly Masters of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Terry and Elaine Masters of Greenwood, SC, and the late Floyd and Colleen Satterfield of Greenwood, SC.
Anna Lee received a B.S. from Presbyterian College and a Masters of Education from Columbia College.
She is employed by Clemson University.
The groom is the son of William and Sherrie McTeer of Chapin, SC.
He is the grandson of the late Harold and Norma Driver of Chapin, SC, and the late Douglas and Alice McTeer of Early Branch, SC.
Parker received a B.S from Presbyterian College.
He is employed at Carolina REP.
Maid of Honor was Margaret Masters of Greenwood, SC, sister of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Lauren McTeer of Atlanta, GA, sister of groom, Savannah Hathaway, Anna Paige Simmons and Ellison Jackson, all of Charleston, SC, Maddie Mills and Maggie Mink, both of Greenville, SC, and Beth White of Columbia, SC.
Flower Girl was Lucy Stevens of Greenville, SC.
The bride wore a modern, yet feminine, ivory lace gown, with oyster underlay from Voila Bridal and designed by Stella York. This stunning style featured a high neckline highlighted by sheer, graphic lace and a sweetheart neckline creating a classic, yet sophisticated look.
The lace pattern continued throughout the sheer back, with covered buttons extending down the mermaid silhouette all the way to the end of the scalloped hemline.
The bride wore her mother’s veil of satin rosettes and imported English illusion redesigned, with scalloped lace that was hand-cut and stitched to the edge.
She carried a bride-style small bouquet of white playa Blanca roses, white lisanthus, white freesia, baby’s breath stephanotis, with ivy and ruscus.
Best Man was William McTeer of Chapin, SC, father of the groom.
Groomsmen were Dr. Taylor Masters of St. Petersburg, FL, brother of the bride, Mark Driver of Monroe, NC, uncle of the groom, Aaron Frost, Wyatt Mills and Adam Peterson, all of Greenville, SC, Hunter Bickley and Caleb Thomas, both of Chapin, SC, and Weston Jackson of Charleston, SC.
Ring Bearer was Beau Stevens of Greenville, SC.
Acolytes were Cayla Driver of Monroe, NC, cousin of the groom and Ava Masters of Greenville, SC, cousin of the bride.
Bell Ringer was Jack Masters of Greenville, SC, cousin of the bride.
The rehearsal was at Sundance Gallery, hosted by the groom’s family.
A reception was at the Greenwood Country Club, hosted by the bride’s parents.
After a wedding trip to The Cloister At Sea Island, the couple will reside in Greenville.