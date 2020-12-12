NINETY SIX — Robert Everett and Jean Williams Lax of Frazier Road will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at 5 p.m. December 19, 2020.
The couple was united in marriage December 17, 1960. From this union there were three children, Beth Lax Watson of Charlotte, NC, Robert E. Lax Jr. (Gayla) of Oklahoma City, OK, and Jeff Lax (Anne Marie) of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Robert was a Colonel in the United States Army and Jean was a Registered Nurse, both now retired.
Due to COVID 19, their family and long time friends will be celebrating virtually with a Zoom private party hosted by their children. Cards are welcome, but no gifts please.