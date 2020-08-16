Kelly-Price wedding

Adele Elizabeth Kelly of Ninety Six, SC, and Ronald Vincent Price Jr., of Abbeville, SC, were united in marriage at Hollow Oak Farm, Cross Hill, SC, on August 15, 2020.
Reverend Terry Carpenter of Greenwood, SC, officiated.
Wedding music was provided by the Starlight String Quartet and Soloist Meagan Brown Winburn.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis D. Kelly.
She is the granddaughter of Willie D. Leopard, the late Shirley Leopard and Mr. and Mrs. Devant D. Kelly.
Adele graduated from Ninety Six High School and from Clemson University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She is employed at Self Regional Hospital.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald V. Price Sr., of Abbeville, SC.
He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. W. Robert Whiteside, the late Lamar G. Nickles Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Allen J. Price Sr. and Nancy H. Price.
Ron graduated from Abbeville High School and is employed with Price’s Full Service in Abbeville, SC.
Matron of Honor was Haylee Chastine, friend of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Samantha Clegg, Beth Massey, Maddie Hall, Courtney Kidd, Lindsay Gregory, Victoria Chapman and Amber Tinsley, all friends of the bride.
Flower Girl was Maggie Price, cousin of the groom.
The bride wore a fit-and-flare wedding dress by designer Stella York. The dress featured lace and tulle, where detachable off-the-shoulder sleeves met a traditional sweetheart neckline, which resembled a corset style. It had a soft shimmer throughout which created movement. The long train had a waterfall lace effect, where it met a low, sheer back. It had a shaped flare point on the skirt, which added more drama and shape.
The veil of lace, adorned with delicate lace flowers, was her mother’s, which she wore when she got married 36 years ago. It was accompanied by a necklace from her mother’s blue sapphires and her grandmother’s diamonds.
She carried a hand-tied bouquet with Baby Eucalyptus, Gunny Eucalyptus, Seeded Eucalyptus, King Protea, Anemone, Juliet Roses, Sweet Eskimo Roses, Dahlia, Ranunculus, Italian Ruscus and Queens Anne Lace.
Best Man was Ronald Vincent Price Sr., father of the groom.
Groomsmen were Gabriel Kelly, brother of the bride, Lamar Nickles, uncle of the groom, Lohen Nickles, Andrew Price, and Cameron Price, all cousins of the groom and Jay Rodgers and Tucker Smith, both friends of the groom.
Ushers were Kolby Gantt and Derek Hughes, friends of the groom.
Ring Bearers were Patton Weeks, Sutton Weeks and Britton Weeks, all cousins of the bride.
Program Attendant was Megan Blankenship, cousin of the bride.
The rehearsal dinner took place at Hollow Oak Farm and was hosted by the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald V. Price Sr.
The reception was held at Hollow Oak Farm and was hosted by the bride’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Dennis D. Kelly.
After a wedding trip to The Florida Keys, the couple will reside in Ninety Six, SC.