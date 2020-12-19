James R. Harvley and Ramona Gail Ouzts celebrated their 60th anniversary December 16, 2020. They were united in marriage in the year of our Lord 1960, December 16.
Ramona is a graduate of Greenwood High School, Emmanuel College, Lander and Clemson Universities, with a Masters degree in Elementary Education. She taught grade school for 52 years.
James served in the United States Air Force. He worked in textiles, while earning an Associate’s degree in Business Administration at Piedmont Tech. His career was in Security Forces, until retirement in 1993 from Self Memorial Hospital.
They were both musicians from childhood. Ramona was a charter member and the first pianist (playing 35 years) at Andrews Chapel PH (now New Life) and pianist for 33 years at Hodges Church of God. James is a fluent guitarist, playing with many groups, also recording locally and in Nashville, TN. They traveled west in l987 and since have purchased multiple properties in several states, including large parcels in Wyoming. They formed a gospel group, The Chapel Echoes, traveling the southeast.
They have two sons, David and Rusty, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.