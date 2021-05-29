Sophia Kirkman Harvin of Lexington, SC, and Elliott Preston Layne of Greenwood, SC, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on May 22, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC.
Rev. Dr. Kyle D. Hite of Greenwood, SC, officiated.
Music was provided by Ashby Stokes and Steve Skinner, both of Greenwood, SC.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas H. Harvin Jr. of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Henry L. Reynolds (Cecelia) of Greenwood, SC, the late Mr. Henry L. Reynolds, Mrs. Thomas H. Harvin Sr. (Polly) of Greenwood, SC, and the late Mr. Thomas H. Harvin Sr.
The bride graduated from The University of South Carolina, with a BA in Business Administration, majoring in Finance.
She is a Business Analyst with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC in West Columbia, SC.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George D. Layne of Greenwood, SC.
He is the grandson of Rev. Donald W. Elliott of Greenwood, SC, and the late Genevieve Elliott and Mr. and Mrs. George Preston Layne of Clinton, SC.
Elliott attended Clemson University and is a full-time fireman for the City of Greenwood, working as a driver/operator and also works with the Greenwood County Fire Department. He works with the United States Forestry Service and is on the Abbeville County Dive Team.
Maid of Honor was Miss Madison Nicole Sida of Lexington, SC.
Bridesmaids were Miss Bryte Daniel Corbett of Murrells Inlet, SC, cousin of the bride, Mrs. Morgan Layne Greb of Edisto Island, SC, sister of groom, Mrs. Harmon Corley Deery of Greenwood, cousin of the groom, Mrs. Bryce Alverson Jefferies, Mrs. Ashley Rounds Burton, Mrs. Emily Moore Gosnell, Miss Brady Leigh Alford and Miss Mary Cate Sugden, all of Greenwood, SC.
The bride wore a sophisticated and modern wedding dress from Voila Bridal and designed by Stella York. The silhouette featured a strapless bodice, with a sweetheart neckline and visible, angled seaming, with a unique fashion-forward cutout and sheer organza inserts in the back. Fabric covered buttons ran down the length of the train, complementing the matte mikado fabric.
Sophie paired her timeless wedding gown with a cathedral-length veil, with hand-pressed 3D flowers scattered throughout.
She carried a lush trailing bouquet of open white roses, white lisianthus, white peonies and greenery, both traditional and dark green eucalyptus.
Best Man was Mr. George Denver Layne (Denny) of Greenwood, SC, father of the groom.
Groomsmen were Mr. Nicholas Robert Greb of Edisto Island, SC, brother-in-law of the groom, Mr. George Bristow Kinsey of Greenville, SC, cousin of the groom, Mr. Samuel Joel Deery V of Greenwood, SC, Mr. Blake Scott Gettys of Ninety Six, SC, Mr. Larry Chez Gosnell of Greenwood, SC, Mr. Oliver Walker Jones of Charlotte, NC, Mr. Matthew Timmerman Marbert of Summerville, SC, Mr. Gerard Ryan Smith of Lafayette Hill, PA, and Mr. Timothy Grayson McCall of Greenwood, SC.
Ushers were Mr. William Robert Corley, cousin of the groom and Mr. Christopher Travis Smith.
Junior Groomsman was Mr. Cooper Gatch Greb, nephew of the groom.
Ring bearer was Mr. Coy Robert Greb, nephew of the groom.
A cocktail reception and rehearsal dinner took place upstairs at Good Times Brewing, hosted by the groom’s parents.
A wedding reception took place at The Arts Center in Uptown Greenwood, hosted by the bride’s parents.
After a wedding trip to St. Luica, the couple will reside in Lexington, SC.