Daniel (Dan) Lee Grubbs and Allie (LaNelle) Dow Grubbs were married on Aug. 22, 1970 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 22, 2020, at Harris Baptist Church with a celebration hosted by their children.
LaNelle was born raised in Greenwood and Dan was born and raised in Roebuck. LaNelle is the daughter of the late James and Sara Dow. Dan is the son of the late Leonard and Martha Grubbs.
They met, attended and graduated from North Greenville University. Both Dan and LaNelle also attended Carson Newman University. Dan graduated in 1971, with a BA degree in sociology. LaNelle also graduated in 1971, with an AA degree in music.
They started dating in January of 1969, with their date at the drive-in theater in Greenville on a double date in a Volkswagen.
Dan was in the military for 33 years. He is a member of the Lions Club and is the Chaplin for the American Legion. Dan serves as a deacon, a greeter and senior adult director at South Main Baptist Church. He currently works at the Index-Journal.
LaNelle worked at the Self Memorial Hospital in the medical records department for 15 years and for Dr. Adams for 10 years. She has been a part of United Ministries for 27 years, sold Mary Kay for 29 years and has played the piano at Harris Baptist Church for more than 49 years. She is also the WMU director at the church. This November will mark her 31st year of working for David Crotts and Associates.
Dan and LaNelle have two daughters, LeAnn Grubbs Matthews and Kara Grubbs Johnson.
They have six grandchildren: Karli Chastain, Jada Matthews, Grayson Cobb, Sawyer Chastain, Davis and Cooper Johnson; and one great-grandson, Parker Madden Chastain.