Henry Hoyt Fuller and Evelyn Jean Crumpton Fuller were married on Friday, September 18, 1970 at East Side Baptist Church, Greenwood, SC, with Jean’s Daddy, James W. Crumpton, officiating.
Jean was born and raised in Natchez, MS, and Hoyt was born and raised in Greenwood, SC. Jean is the daughter of the late James and Jennie Crumpton of Natchez, MS, and Hoyt is the son of the late Henry and Ida Mae Fuller of Greenwood, SC.
Jean and Hoyt met at the Matthews Community Center, Greenwood, SC, on Saturday, January 10, 1970.
Hoyt retired June 2017 after 28 years at Velux. Jean retired February 2008 after 18 years from The Webb Company.
Hoyt and Jean have two sons, James Fuller of Cheyenne, WY, and Brian Fuller of Downingtown, PA. They have six grandchildren: Zackary, Alyssa, Brianna, Karyssa, Aiden and Cade.