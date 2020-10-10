Dorn-White wedding

Courtney Elizabeth Dorn and Douglas Cole White were united in marriage on Saturday evening, October 3, at 5 o’clock at Hickory Hill Farm, with pastor Jordan Smith officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Watson Dorn of Edgefield. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas White of Saluda.
Wedding music was performed by Jim Gradick and Associates and Daniel Dorn, soloist.
The bride was escorted by her father, who gave her in marriage. The bride’s gown is an Austin Patrick, Elegant Bridals collection, which features a delicate criss-cross, V-neck illusion, tulle gown and falls into an A-line skirt. Hand cut, hand placed and hand sewn rustic, floral and leaf lace adorn the bodice and scatter along the edge of the skirt and into the cathedral-length train. The gown is paired perfectly with a fingertip veil, adorned in a crystal bead and embellished lace. The bride carried a bouquet of white roses, plum ranunculus, purple hydrangea, and thistle with pheasant feathers and lavender.
Maids of honor were Mira White, sister of the groom and Helen Smith, cousin of the bride, both of Saluda. Other attendants were Miranda Johnson of Aiken, Megan Enlow of Monetta, Hope Beauford of Greenwood and Cari Golden of Augusta. They wore gowns that were of a rich, eggplant shade from Elegant Bridals Kanali K collection. The pocketed dress featured a full, circle skirt, cumberbund waistline, and V-neck plunge in the front and back. The bridesmaids carried bouquets of white roses, plum ranunculus, and fuchsia peonies. Flower girls were Kristy and Emory Long and Carley Baker. They wore dresses with white lace tops and eggplant tulle skirts. Ringbearers were Johnny and Ethan Clark, cousins of the groom.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Daniel Dorn of Edgefield, brother of the bride, Jared and Adam Matthews of Batesburg, Curt Johnson of Aiken and Winfred Hallman of Batesburg.
Honorary bridesmaids were Darsey Ramsey and Te’a Stone. Ushers were Matthew Enlow, Jacob Smith, Jonathan Clark, and Kody Clark.
Immediately after the ceremony, a reception was held at Hickory Hill Farm.
Mrs. White graduated from W. Wyman King Academy in 2015 and from Paul Mitchell’s School of Cosmetology in 2017. She owns and operates Southern Bell Styles and Boutique at Hickory Hill.
The bridegroom graduated from Saluda High School in 2016, and from Piedmont Technical College in 2018 with an associate degree in Diversified Agriculture. He is the owner of White Run Farm and is also employed by Hickory Hill Milk. Courtney and Cole both are active members of Clyde’s Chapel Southern Methodist Church.
After a wedding trip to the mountains, they will be residing in Saluda.