Morris Self Dorn Jr. and Jacquelin (Jackie) Dorn were married on September 25, 1960, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 25, 2020, at Rice Memorial Baptist Church hosted by their children and grandchildren. They renewed their vows at the church, performed by Pastor Daniel McGaha.
Morris worked at the Matthews Plant of Greenwood Mills for 45 years, where he retired in 2005. Jackie worked in the Family Court of Greenwood County for 5 years, at Sunamerica Finance Company for 12 years and at Cambridge Academy for 19 years, where she retired in 2003.
Jackie has been a volunteer for 13 years with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Morris and Jackie have two children, Lisa Dorn Leskody and Vince Dorn.
They have five grandchildren, Gus Byrd, Chris Nichols, Sarah Kelley, Joanna Dorn and Esther Dorn, along with seven great-grandchildren, Tripp Byrd, Jules, Cutler and Beckett Collins and Caden and Lula Mae Nichols and Findlay Helms.