DeLoach-Threlkeld wedding

Audra Elizabeth DeLoach of Greenwood and William Andrew Threlkeld of Ninety Six were united in marriage at 5:00 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Turner Farm in Epworth, SC.
Dr. W. Terry Bailey, pastor of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Darren and Tracy Vines DeLoach of Greenwood. She is the granddaughter of Mary Ann Darragh Vines and the late Robert H. (Bobby) Vines of Greenwood and Patsy Pow DeLoach and the late Harry DeLoach of Greenwood.
Audra is a 2013 graduate of Ninety Six High School and a 2017 graduate of Piedmont Technical College, where she earned a degree in medical assisting. She is employed with the Greenwood Center of Gynecology.
The groom is the son of Dwayne and Pam Mayfield Threlkeld of Ninety Six, SC. He is the grandson of Herbert Threlkeld and the late Luvenia Beck Threlkeld and Juanita Alexander Mayfield and Gerald and Terri Mayfield.
Wil is a 2011 graduate of Ninety Six High School and a 2018 graduate from the South Carolina Police Academy. Wil is employed with Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
The bride wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder beaded antique white wedding gown and carried a colorful bouquet of pink, mauve and white flowers. The groom and groomsmen wore gray suits adorned with a single off-white rosebud.
Audra had two maids of honor—Her twin sisters Hope DeLoach and Joy DeLoach. Her bridesmaids were Rhetta Christian Smith and Lauren Haynes Buchanan and an honorary attendant, Sydney Eubanks. Skylar Singleton was a junior bridesmaid and Isabella Grace Godfrey was the flower girl.
Wil’s best man was his dad, Dwayne Threlkeld. His groomsmen were his brother Tucker Threlkeld and TJ Chambers. Riley Singleton was a junior groomsman and Colton Burch was the ring bearer.
After a fun-filled reception at Turner Farm, the couple ended their beautiful day with a sparkler send off.
The bride and groom had planned a trip to Jamaica, but will hopefully go on their first anniversary. Instead they will honeymoon in Charleston, SC.