The Danse de Noel Assembly celebrated its annual ball at 8 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College.
Ten young women were introduced to members and guests during the traditional ceremony featuring the debutante figure and grand march. Each debutante wore a formal white gown and carried a nosegay of red roses accented with seasonal greenery.
Mr. William Gerald Stevens introduced this season’s debutantes with Miss Julia Jacqueline Maynard leading the debutante figure. Hazen Duane Banister, Jr. accompanied the presentation ceremony in which the young women, their fathers, and their escorts participated. The Sensations provided the music for the dancing following the presentation.
Greeting the members and guests was Mrs. Terry Lewis Masters, Jr., president of the Danse de Noel Assembly. Mrs. Sarah Cox Dickert, presentation chairman, and Mrs. George Achilles Psomas, assistant presentation chairman, directed the debutante figure.
Other officers included Mrs. Furman Coleman Self, vice-president; Mrs. Lynne Bowie Elliott, secretary; Mrs. Jerry Luther Rentz, treasurer; Mrs. William Gerald Stevens, constitution committee chairman; Mrs. Wilson Gressette Hunter and Mrs. William Brockman Watkins, constitution committee; Mrs. Robert Paul Pridmore and Mrs. Francis Joseph Coyle, Jr., members at large; Mrs. Robert Burrow Davis, historian; and Mrs. Walter Gerald Stevens, past president.
Committee chairmen for the 2019 ball were Mrs. Courtney Theodore Rattray Furman, decorations; Mrs. Michael Stephen Murray was assistant chairman for decorations; Mr. Kevin James Coursey, refreshments; Mrs. Mark Stephen Sorrow, dressing room; Mrs. David Allen Hughes, gown registrar; Mrs. George Welborn Ballentine, Jr. and Mrs. Jerry Luther Rentz, guest seating; Mrs. Francis Joseph Coyle, Jr., coat check; Mrs. Furman Coleman Self, invitations; Mrs. Taylor Tenison Stokes, photography; Mrs. Robert Burrow Davis, publicity; Mrs. Douglas Franklin Powell, social secretary; Mr. and Mrs. David Todd Ramey and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Grant Reagin, ball clean-up.
Eight daughters of Assembly members were presented this season. Included in the group of debutantes were two great-granddaughters of charter and sustaining members, a granddaughter and a grandniece, sponsored by sustaining members.
JULIA JACQUELINE MAYNARD, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bruce Maynard of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Howard Patrick, of Greenwood, who were charter and sustaining members of Danse de Noel Assembly. She is the granddaughter of sustaining members of the Assembly, Mrs. Robert Burrow Davis and the late Mr. Davis of Greenwood. She is also the granddaughter of Mrs. Michael Ernest Richardson and the late Mr. Richardson of Greenwood and Walled Lake, Michigan. Miss Maynard, a sophomore at Wofford College, was introduced by her father and escorted by her cousin, Joshua Burrow Davis, of Greenwood and Clemson University.
SCARLETT MABEL MANLEY, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Marvin Manley, Jr. of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Eugene Wilson of Ninety Six, and Mr. and Mrs. James Marvin Manley of Ware Shoals. Miss Manley, a sophomore at the University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by Marco Edward Guareschi of Greenwood and The Citadel.
ELIZABETH CORDELL REESE, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Robert Reese, Jr., of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Frank Ferro and the late Colonel Ferro of Sumter and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Robert Reese of Greenwood. Miss Reese, a sophomore at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Clayton Hunter Reese, of Greenville.
ADELINE CLEN ORCUTT, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kilburn Orcutt, Jr., of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Earle Wallace McLean of Calera, Alabama and Mr. Kermit Gilespie White, Jr., of Florence, and Mrs. Ailene Sherman Marshall and the late Mr. Kenneth Kilburn Orcutt, both of Whitman, Massachusetts. Miss Orcutt, a sophomore at Harvard University, was introduced by her father and escorted by Ryan Alexander Champaign of Greenwood and Duke University.
CAROLINE MEREDITH HOLUBEK, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Harry Holubek, Jr. of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Samuel Poteat of Spartanburg, and Mrs. Jennifer Brown Bucy of Greer and the late Mr. Hubert Harry Holubek of Greer. Miss Holubek, a sophomore at Lander University, was introduced by her father and escorted by Taylor Isaac Johnson of Greenwood and Lander University.
HAYDEN GRACE STONE, daughter of Mr. Rodney Wayne and Dr. Robin Collins Stone of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Mac Collins of Eatonton, Georgia, and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lee Going of Ninety Six. Miss Stone, a sophomore at the University of Alabama was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Colby Wyatt Stone, of Greenwood and Lander University.
SARAH ELIZABETH KENNEDY, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Logan Kennedy, lll of Columbia, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Gilbert Bannister of Columbia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Logan Kennedy, Jr. of Ninety Six. Miss Kennedy, a sophomore at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, George Logan Kennedy, IV, of Columbia and the College of Charleston.
HOLLAND SOPHIA HARWOOD, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Wyllys Harwood of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Carol Kingrey Price of Greenwood and Mr. Carlton DeMoss Price, Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Robert Harwood of Palm Harbor, Florida. Miss Harwood, a sophomore at the University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by Isaac Anderson Bagwell of Simpsonville and the College of Charleston.
SOPHIA EILEEN MASSINOPLE, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Charles Massinople, of Charleston, West Virginia, was presented by her grandparents, sustaining members of the Assembly, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Joseph McHugh of Greenwood. She is also the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Charles Massinople of Beckley, West Virginia. Miss Massinople, a sophomore at Wake Forest University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Ryan Charles Massinople, of Charleston, West Virginia and the West Virginia University School of Dentistry.
MARY LAUREL PATRICK, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Howard Patrick, lll of Greenville, was presented by her great aunt, sustaining member of the Assembly, Mrs. Robert Burrow Davis. She is the great-granddaughter of charter and sustaining members of the Assembly, the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Howard Patrick, and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Howard Patrick, Jr. and the late Mrs. Mary Deck Patrick of Greenwood and Dr. and Mrs. Richard Garrison Taylor, Jr. of Greenville. Miss Patrick, a sophomore at Furman University was introduced by her father and escorted by John William Hulbert of Westminster and Furman University.