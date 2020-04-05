Cutter-White Wedding

BRADLEY — Lauren Noel Cutter of Greenwood, SC, and Justin Tyler White of Abbeville, SC, were recently united in marriage at four o’clock in the afternoon on February 22, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Plantation in Bradley, SC.
Robbie Earle, Pastor of Legacy City Church in Greenwood, SC, officiated the sunny outdoor ceremony overlooking the estate’s reflection pond.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney and Jamie Cutter of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of the late Tom Terry and Deb Terry of Carlyle, IL, and Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie and Cynthia Cutter of Abbeville, SC.
Lauren is a graduate of Greenwood Christian School and a 2019 graduate of Clemson University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. She is employed as a Biology Teacher at Liberty High School.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Benji and Angela White of Abbeville, SC.
He is the grandson of the late James White and Minnie White of Abbeville, SC, and Mr. and Mrs. Norman and Ann Reese of Greenwood, SC.
Justin is a graduate of Greenwood Christian School and Piedmont Technical College, where he earned an Associate of Science degree. He is employed at BMW Corporation in Greer, SC.
The bride wore a long-sleeve formal ballgown with a sweetheart-neckline lace bodice. The bodice, covered with illusion lace spanning the jewel neckline and extending down her arms, tapered to meet a full skirt with flowing layers of tulle. The skirt was accented with lace trim continuing down the chapel-length train.
The bride’s timeless look was accentuated with a classic chignon holding in place a fingertip-length veil that cascaded down her covered button-trimmed back.
The bride carried a simple, loose bouquet tied in white satin and made from white anemones, silver dollar eucalyptus, lavender, white lisianthus flowers, baby’s breath and baby blue eucalyptus.
After being escorted down the aisle by her loving father, the bride and groom joined hands in front of a custom-made rustic farmhouse double-door, adorned with a dramatic arch covered in ivy and white anemone flowers.
Lauren’s four bridesmaids were Mia Iwan of Golden, Colorado; Courtney Lee of Rockaway, New Jersey; Monica Ann Coode of Nashville, Tennessee and Regan White of Charleston, SC, all dear friends from her years at Clemson.
The bridesmaids wore formal navy gowns of their own style and carried globe-shaped bouquets of baby’s breath.
Benji White, father of the groom, served as Best Man.
Groomsmen were Allen Walton of Greenwood, SC, the groom’s best friend; Lance Cutter of Greenwood, SC, brother of the bride and Stephen White of Abbeville, SC, brother of the groom.
The groomsmen wore gray suits adorned with baby’s breath boutonnieres and complementing lavender ties.
Both the rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, and the wedding reception, hosted by the bride’s parents, were celebrated in Cedar Ridge Plantation’s one-of-a-kind Barn/Recreational Center, which included a vintage bar, stage, and dance floor. Catering was elegantly served by Talk of the Town from Abbeville, SC, and the decadent triple wedding cakes flavored in strawberry, spice, and red velvet were created by All In Bakery from Clemson, SC.
During the three-day event, the bride and her extended family enjoyed staying in the Plantation’s Carriage House and Lodge on the 120-acre estate.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon cruise to the Bahamas and have made their home in Powdersville, SC.