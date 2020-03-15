Campbell 50th anniversary

Benny and Carolyn Campbell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 1, 2020, with a reception given in their honor by their youngest son at Greenwood Christian School, Greenwood, SC. The couple was married on Feb. 13, 1970 in Greenwood, SC.
Both worked in the textile industry at Bloomsburg Textile Plant, where they both retired.
From this marriage the couple has four sons: Danny Campbell (Penny), Bobby Campbell (Mary), Bryan Campbell (Heather) and Gerald Wideman (Pam).
They have ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The couple resides in Abbeville, SC.