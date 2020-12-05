rom her early training days at the Burt Reynolds Institute, part of the Burt Reynolds Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, Florida, to directing, producing and starring in productions in theaters throughout the Lakelands, Myra Greene has made the theater her life.
Born in Greer and inspired to pursue the arts by the late Virginia Uldrick, founder of the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, Greene attended Lander College and received her Master of Arts in Theater from the University of South Carolina, in addition to her apprenticeship at Burt Reynolds Institute. Before heading to Florida, she was the children’s theater director and production director at Abbeville Opera House. When she returned to Greenwood, she guest directed for Laurens County Community Theater.
She returned to Greenwood Community Theatre as guest director of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
“After the success of that production, I was asked to revitalize the GCT Youth Theatre. We started with a full season of youth productions, which led to more guest director opportunities for the adult productions as well as musicals. In 1993, I took over as executive and artistic director of GCT, and remained in that position until 2005,” she said.
Incidentally, in the late 1970s Greene played Luisa in “The Fantasticks,” which was the opening show at the newly renovated State Theatre at 110 Main St.
“It was a special time to work in the space that GCT now calls home,” she said. The show was directed by the late Donald Mc Kellar, longtime executive director of GCT.
Greene also guest directed at Presbyterian College and taught drama at Greenwood Christian School. She served on the committee for the formation of the Emerald Triangle in Uptown Greenwood. During the initial closing of GCT for renovations, she produced shows in other venues, including a production in a Greenwood coffee and dessert cafe.
When she returned to school for her masters, she continued to teach at Greenwood Christian and worked part-time at Lander University in the Alumni Office. After completing her degree, Greene taught as an adjunct professor in the Lander’s theater department and served as executive director of Greenwood-Lander Performing Arts. She also taught as an adjunct professor in the theater department. She took on the role of alumni director of Lander until she retired in 2017.
Since then, she has continued as an adviser to the Lander Players, a theater organization founded and run by students, which “helps expose students to theater through performance and experience,” she said.
Of her 14 years at GCT, one lighting designer labeled her time there as “Commando Theater.” Greene said, “We faced incredible obstacles with the rundown building, lack of lighting, lack of funding. It all makes for great theater war stories now but it was truly an experience in how to make something out of nothing. We had such a limited budget — recycled everything we could.”
Those war stories included Wharf rats raiding the concession stand, termites on stage, rain waters flooding the backstage area, lobby, and the entire second floor. “These stories could go on and on.” She laughed.
“We managed to produce around 120 productions, host 12 years of Summer Youth Theatre and gave members of the Greenwood community opportunities to learn and enjoy theater. My rewards for this time are the young people who credit their time at GCT for giving them the confidence to go into adulthood and be successful,” Greene said.
She emulated the directorial style of Burt Reynolds, remarking that she learned so much from him during her time at the Burt Reynolds Jupiter Theatre. “Most people have no clue what a fantastic director he was — so talented.”
One of Greene’s favorite roles was Anna in “The King and I,” a production that was greatly aided by the generous support of Capsugel.
“At the time, Capsugel had connections to Thailand. I was able to work with them and had all the head pieces shipped from Thailand — it was a huge treat for all of us and gave an element of authenticity to the show.” She even made the men shave their legs and chests. “The men hated me!” she said. “We went through cases of spray tan!”
Greenwood audiences recently saw her as Daisy in “Driving Miss Daisy.” She mentioned that other roles she’d like to perform are Dolly in “Hello, Dolly” and Ethel in “On Golden Pond.” She is still involved in area theaters, directing and performing, as well as singing in chancel choir at Main Street Methodist Church.
In this age of the pandemic, Greene is cautiously optimistic, but realistic.
“The only way theater can thrive again is for donors to step up and provide funding,” she said. She is slated to direct “Steel Magnolias” next summer with Mill Players.
On a more personal note, she said her greatest accomplishment is her son, Graham Shaffer, who is now the technical director of the Greenville Theatre (formerly Greenville Little Theatre).
“He literally grew up at GCT and carries on my love of theater,” Greene said.