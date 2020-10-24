Anne Craig has been at the helm of the Arts Council since 1997, and helped guide the organization into establishing the Arts Center at the Federal Building in Uptown Greenwood, the crown jewel of the Emerald Triangle Arts District. It opened in 2006, and has become one of the finest arts facilities in South Carolina.
But back in the late 1990s, it was only a dream, not yet a reality.
Craig grew up in Greenwood and graduated from Greenwood High School. For two years she attended Queens College in Charlotte, an all-girls school at that time, and after two years transferred to the University of Georgia where she majored in French and education, and interior design.
“I did take one extra year to get all of that in,” she said. Craig also received her Master’s Degree in French from Middlebury College in Vermont and the University of South Carolina, and “after school I taught French for eight years in Charleston, as my first career,” she said.
By chance on a vacation in Hilton Head, her friend, Virginia Self, was looking for assistance with some interior design, which led to a 20-year career in Kiawah Island and Summerville, near Charleston.
In 1994 she decided to move back to Greenwood.
“Home was calling and I wanted to be near my family, and thought this would be a good place for my son to grow up,” Craig said. “And I felt a strong desire to do something in the civic realm.”
After teaching French at Piedmont Technical College part-time and some small interior design jobs, she was hired as the executive director of the Greenwood Arts Council in January 1997, with a grant from the Self Family Foundation. Craig worked out of her home “until Virginia Self said, ‘Well, you need an office, and I think there’s a space on Waller Avenue,’” she said.
From 1998 until 2004 the Arts Council operated a gallery and shop there, and “each morning I would look longingly across the street at the most beautiful building in town, the Federal Building, which at that time was only housing the Social Security Office in the front and nothing else,” Craig said.
The theater and museum next door had facility needs. With the City of Greenwood, the Self Family Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce and private investors, Craig helped develop, with Roger Stevenson and Frank Wideman, a plan to transform the Federal Building into an arts center and gallery space.
“People were not necessarily investing in the arts, per se, but investing in an iconic image in the town. Everyone came forward and they wanted to be a part of it,” Craig said.
Shortly after the opening of the Arts Center at the Federal Building in February 2006, Craig helped develop the Emerald Triangle Arts District with leaders from Greenwood Community Theatre, The Museum and the City of Greenwood. A renovated GCT and Museum opened in 2007 and 2008, respectively. Craig was intimately involved in the interior design of both the Arts Center and the theater.
The Arts Center has grown into an award-winning space during Craig’s tenure, winning the 2008 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts in recognition of outstanding contributions to the arts in South Carolina. With arts classes for kids and adults, special exhibits, programs and lectures in the generous gallery space, performances and special gatherings in the reception hall, and a catering kitchen for wedding receptions and parties, the Arts Center has welcomed thousands of visitors for more than 14 years. With Craig’s guidance, visual artists from the Southeast have been given a gorgeous place to display their artwork.
Craig retired from the Arts Center on Sept. 30. With the pandemic halting or curtailing arts venues throughout the nation, Craig said that the Arts Center can survive because it is so multi-faceted. Contributions, grants, fundraising, programs and rentals all continue to bring in revenue even in this unprecedented time.
“My hope is that it will continue to thrive, succeed and remain an integral part of life in this community. It is such a nucleus for our community. Through the various programs, exhibits and themes that we explore, it invites a whole new audience in; it is a place where the community can come together in a very positive way. It’s all education,” Craig said.
“It has certainly strengthened the visual artists within our community and they have a place to call home, and meet and exhibit,” she said. “Visual arts, pottery, robotics will all continue to grow and develop.”
One of Craig’s favorite exhibits over the years has been the work of Elgin artist Tyrone Geter. “I’m just in awe of his art.”
In addition to her love of visual arts, she plays piano and is a voracious reader, enjoying biographies and “good” fiction, she said. She plans to continue taking art classes, traveling, gardening, spending time with family friends, and volunteering.
“It has been the most wonderful journey to be involved with the Arts Center, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said. “The building was a dream and it came true. It was my dream job and I got to do it.”