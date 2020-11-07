With a cheerful smile and ebullient energy, Louise Robinson brightens up any room. She has brought enthusiasm, creativity and a sense of fun to her role as activity and intake coordinator, as well as the head of the electronic documentation system at the Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs.
Robinson grew up in Ware Shoals and started piano lessons at age 6.
“My mother and father made sure my brothers and I were exposed to music,” she said. Her first vocal solo was “You Light Up My Life” at one of the Ware Shoals Variety Shows in the 1970s. She also played trumpet and was the first from Ware Shoals to be selected for the South Carolina All-State Band, and during summers she attended Furman University Music Camp.
Robinson graduated from Ware Shoals High School and received a music scholarship from Columbia College. While there, she was elected as the first black student president, and graduated in 1986 with a degree in music.
After college she worked for Fox Music, sang with several bands before life brought her back to Greenwood. Her school newspaper had published an article on her and asked her where she saw herself in 10 years and Robinson said, “Working with special needs people.” Within three days of returning to Greenwood she began working at The Burton Center. “It was the circle completing itself,” she said.
At the Burton Center, Robinson has cultivated the arts for everyone there. In addition to visual arts classes, she said artwork needed to be hung in a gallery and reached out to Anne Craig and Jennifer Smith at the Arts Center for a special exhibition featuring artists from the Burton Center. During September and through the first two weeks of October of this year, the Seventh Annual Exhibition of Artwork by Burton Center artists has taken place at the Arts Center. Plans are already being made for the 2021 spring exhibition.
There are dance classes and music classes. Robinson began the “Third Thursday Concert Series,” bringing in local talent, organizations and groups, including Wesley Commons Band, Southern Winds and more. She is also over the Burton Ensemble, which has sung for golf tournaments, various community events and the Festival of Discovery. Robinson has helped coordinate the Burton Center Ball, with a theme of “Simply the Best” for next fall’s gathering.
In addition to her role as activity coordinator, Robinson is the head of the electronic documentation system at the Burton Center, known as Therap, providing a web-based platform to document and track medical bills, nursing care plans, health assessments, medical errors and training management, with an emphasis on individual developmental support agencies. Robinson has given national presentations on Therap, and even written a rap song about the system.
Robinson is the also the minister of music at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where she started an annual Christmas cantata, free to the public, in which anyone from the community can participate. Recently, Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith and one of his sons performed the prelude for this concert. For the last several years, canned goods have been collected instead of an offering, and donated to the Greenwood Food Bank.
“The gift goes on,” she said. Unfortunately, this year the cantata had to be canceled because of COVID-19.
She has sung the national anthem at American Legion and Lander University ball games. Robinson has acted and sung in various productions with Greenwood Community Theatre, including “Godspell” with Lisa Smith and Bess Park, and Wild Hare Productions, Most recently she portrayed the Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Muta Maathai in “Monologues on Main Street.” She also hosted a radio show for 10 years on REJOICE 1090AM, called “Melodies from Heaven with Your Gospel Angel,” bringing inspirational messages and music to her listeners.
Robinson has given back to the community with her many talents.
“People say you can’t come home again, but I beg to differ.” Robinson said. “It’s what you make of it…and Divine intervention!”
“I tell people to use your successes, and not your failures but, your life lessons to help others. Instead of letting people continue to go up ‘Fools Hills’ as they used to call it, let them experience life. And if you can give people some pearls of wisdom, and they’re open to it, then do it,” Robinson said. “Everyone has something to offer. They just have to be willing to offer it.”