A political comedy, the re-imagining of a Jane Austen classic, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and a world premiere are in The Warehouse Theatre’s 2020-21 season lineup.
Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone told Broadway World the season “captures the beautiful complexity and comedic potential of the human condition.”
The 2020-21 Main Stage shows are:
‘The Taming,’
Sept. 18-Oct. 4In this Lauren Gunderson play, a conservative senator’s aide wakes up in a hotel room alongside a liberal blogger. It turns out that Miss Georgia, in an effort to end bitter partisanship in the country, has drugged both women to force them to see eye-to-eye and re-write the constitution. This political comedy skewers both sides of the aisle.
‘Sense and Sensibility,’ Nov. 20-Dec. 13Kate Hamill reimagines this classic story by Jane Austen. The sudden passing of their father leaves the Dashwood sisters financially destitute and socially vulnerable. With a whirlwind of gossips at every turn, the women are forced to choose between reputation and love.
‘The Lotus Paradox,’
Jan. 22-Feb. 17In this world premiere, Nora Tennant is a celebrated children’s novelist whose book trilogy has brought her significant fame. It has also put a strain on her two children, especially her son, who bears a striking resemblance to Nora’s main character. This is a multi-generational story about motherhood, fan culture, climate change and if the kids can and should save the world.
‘The 25th Annual
Putnam County Spelling Bee,’ March 12-April 4An eclectic group of six kids vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. In between candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of insane words competing for the title. It has the drama of any major sporting event.
‘The Wolves,’
April 30-May 16Through a girls indoor soccer team, this Sarah Delappe play provides a smart, sympathetic portrayal of female teenagers that captures the exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence. This is a world premiere.
‘Native Gardens,’ June 11-27This Karen Zacarias play is a hilarious hot-button comedy of good intentions and bad manners. Pablo, a rising attorney, and Tania, his pregnant wife, have moved into a Washington, D.C. suburb next to Frank and Virginia and their prize garden. When Pablo and Tania begin to renovate their backyard for a party they are hosting in six days, they discover a discrepancy in their property line. What starts as a small dispute quickly turns into a border war. This comedy touches on gentrification, race, privilege and class.