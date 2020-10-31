3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Friday, Newberry Opera House: Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to the Music of 3 Dog Night. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Nov. 8, Newberry Opera House: Man in Black: Johnny Cash Tribute. Tickets: $80.Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 12, Kim and Julian Thomas present, “Wag and Jam at the Drive-In”, an outdoor and socially-distanced benefit concert for Humane Society of Greenwood. Live music by Clay Page, Brad Dixon and The Concept and Fred Engler Band. Good Times Brewing craft beer. Tickets and event safety information at: citypapertickets.com and gwdhumanesociety.org/wagjam. Tickets may be purchased for two, four or six-person pods. All ages and blankets and chairs welcome. Limited capacity. No outside food and drink. No pets.
8 p.m. Nov. 14, Newberry Opera House: Tupelo Honey: A Van Morrison Celebration. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Nov. 20, Newberry Opera House: The Isaacs Christmas Show. Tickets: $70. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., Nov. 21, Newberry Opera House: Mike Super: Magic and Illusion. Tickets: $65 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
4:30 p.m., Nov. 22, under canopy at Newberry Opera House: The Harlem Quartet. Cost: free. Info: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264.